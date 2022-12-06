17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 'Forest Bubble' on Mars RSV and the Holidays MyHeritage 'AI Time Machine' Postage Stamp Price Increase Household Items on Amazon Melatonin vs. GABA
Culture Entertainment

New WWE Documentary Spotlights Ric Flair's Decades in the Ring

Peacock has confirmed a premiere date for wrestling doc Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
2 min read
Wrestler Ric Flair in action at 2004's WrestleMania XX.
Ric Flair in action at 2004's WrestleMania XX.
Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Wrestling fans can get back to nature this holiday season with a new documentary exploring Ric Flair's lengthy career. Dubbed "the Nature Boy," Flair is the subject of a feature-length WWE documentary called Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which streams on Peacock from Monday, Dec. 26.

Contributors to the film include Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, commentator Stephen A. Smith and the Nature Boy's daughter Charlotte Flair, herself a wrestler. It's narrated by Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Tom Rinaldi.

"Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years," Flair said in a press release from WWE. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride."

He then added, "Woooo!" 

The Memphis-born 73-year-old, whose career has spanned five decades, is one of the most popular pro wrestlers ever. Having wrestled in his teens, he adopted the name "Nature Boy" in the '70s and has grappled in various leagues including the AWA, NWA, WCW and WWF (now known as the WWE). Outside the ring he's now married to his fifth wife, has had various feuds with fellow wrestlers, was charged over a road rage incident in 2005, and also announced his intention to run for president in 2016 with rapper Waka Flocka Flame as his running mate (they didn't go through with it). Flair was recently released by the WWE after allegations of sexual harassment involving multiple wrestlers on a privately chartered plane in 2002, although he's since said he'll be involved in next year's 30th anniversary of WWE Raw. 

