New Westworld Season 4 Trailer Reminds Us How Dark and Creepy This Show Is

It's been over two years since season three of Westworld aired, so you're forgiven if you've forgotten about this weirdly compelling HBO drama. (Our recap of season 3 will bring you up to date.) On Thursday, HBO released the trailer for season 4, which returns on June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aurora Perrineau are returning for the eight-episode fourth season. In a surprise revealed at the ATX TV Festival in early June, the network announced that James Marsden will return as Teddy.

The show has morphed from simply showing what happens in a futuristic theme park where robot hosts act out human fantasies. The trailer portrays a dark world where hosts and humans are facing off -- and to no one's surprise, the hosts have some scores to settle for the way they were treated.

Wood started out the series playing the innocent rancher's daughter, Dolores. Now her character is someone named Christina who's hoping for a happy ending. Yeah, this is Westworld -- don't wait up nights.