We've had more than a few glimpses of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and it continues to actually look quite good!

The latest reveal is a 30-second clip released Sunday. This wouldn't necessarily be newsworthy if it wasn't for the fact that it finally reveals...

Cat Mario.

Cat Mario is a central power-up in the Super Mario 3D World game on Nintendo's Wii U console. In the trailer, Cat Mario appears during the extremely funny beatdown Mario suffers at the hands of Donkey Kong in what looks like a Smash Bros.-style battle. Cat Mario seems to be the butt of a joke here -- the joke being that the cat power-up sucks?

That's absolute sacrilege considering Mario fans implicitly understand that Cat Mario is one of the most OP power-ups in the history of Mario. And not only is it one of the most overpowered, it's also one of the most fun.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to hit US theaters on April 7 and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.