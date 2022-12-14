New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?

These are the latest dates for your calendar as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2023 and beyond. Scroll down for a chronological list of release dates.

What's coming out in the coming year?

The Saw and the Fast and Furious franchises hit their 10th entry, while Tom Cruise will be looking to repeat his Top Gun: Maverick mega-success with Mission: Impossible movie No. 7. Look out for sequels involving John Wick, The Expendables, Ghostbusters, Creed and Kenneth Branagh's version of Hercule Poirot. Even Magic Mike is having one last ride. And Harrison Ford may be in his 80s, but that won't stop the fifth Indiana Jones adventure swinging into theaters.

We've lost count of how many Transformers movies there are, but there's a new one in 2023. We also return to the world of the Hunger Games and Willy Wonka with new prequels. It's another big year for horror, too: The Conjuring and Insidious franchises keep rolling, while horror icons The Exorcist and The Evil Dead rise again.

Speaking of sequels and franchises, of course there are a ton of superhero movies. Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp kick things off for the MCU, with the Guardians of the Galaxy in action for a third and possibly final time before newer heroes cross over from Disney Plus for team-up adventure The Marvels. Outside of the MCU, the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also drops, and we'll see another Venom-style Spider-spinoff, Kraven the Hunter. Meanwhile comic book rivals DC bring back Aquaman and the Flash, and also introduce new face Blue Beetle.

It's not just comics being plundered for the big screen: This year's toy and game adaptations include Dungeons and Dragons, Super Mario Bros. and Gran Turismo. Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary with the new cartoon Wish and a live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid, not to mention the Pixar film Elemental and more.

Some of the year's sequels and blockbusters are at least helmed by directors we're happy to see more of, like Nia DaCosta, Steven Soderbergh, Neil Blomkamp and Paddington's Paul King. Indie horror icon Ben Wheatley directs Jason Statham punching a mega shark in The Meg 2, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part 2 have viewers hyped.

Speaking of cool filmmakers, we'll also see original films from Christopher Nolan, M. Night Shyamalan, Taika Waititi, Nicole Holofcener, Kenya Barris, Luca Guadagnino, Adele Lim and Calmatic. And as ever, January's Sundance Film Festival showcases talented indie and up-and-coming filmmakers telling unique and unexpected stories.

But delays are still happening: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Mario movie, Aquaman 2, Madame Web and The Flash have all shifted in the schedule. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 have been pushed back multiple times, while delays to Blade have reshuffled phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's been tough to keep up with all the changes, but we've got you covered on the latest US release dates for the end of 2022 and into 2023. If these dates are still in flux, we'll let you know about the latest changes as new dates are announced. And don't forget to check out our guide to 2023's TV shows.

2023 release dates



M3gan (Jan. 6, 2023)



A robot doll causes trouble in this A24 horror flick.

The Old Way (Jan. 6, 2023)

Nicolas Cage is an aging gunslinger in this western.

The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6, 2023)

Scott Cooper directs a Netflix Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of murders in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, following a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays a retired detective tasked with investigating the murders.

True Haunting (Jan. 6, 2023)

Stranger Things' Vecna (aka Jamie Campbell Bower) is back on scary territory in this real-life story of the first televised exorcism.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Jan. 12, 2023)

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp.

House Party (Jan. 13, 2023)

Music video director Calmatic (he shot the Old Town Road video) reboots the '90s comedy with a cast of big-name cameos including LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe and original stars Kid 'n Play.

Plane (Jan. 13, 2023)

It's all action with Gerard Butler and Mike Colter as a downed pilot and a convict in hostile territory.

Missing (Jan. 20, 2023)

Storm Reid and Nia Long appear in a sequel to the nail-biting 2018 mystery thriller Searching, which starred John Cho and was told through laptop and phone screens.

When You Finish Saving the World (Jan. 20, 2023)

Julianne Moore is baffled by her son Finn Wolfhard's viral songwriting fame in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut.

You People (Jan. 27, 2023)

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill co-write a comedy starring Hill with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman and David Duchovny.

Distant (Jan. 27, 2023)

An asteroid miner crash lands on an alien planet and must rescue a fellow crew member before their oxygen runs out. Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto star.

Shotgun Wedding (Jan. 27, 2023)

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel must fight back when their destination wedding is attacked. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin star.

Knock at the Cabin (Feb. 3, 2023)

Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff face off as a family is taken hostage in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller.

80 for Brady (Feb. 3, 2023)

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Billy Porter and Guy Fieri search for football star Tom Brady in this comedy.

Magic Mike's Last Dance (Feb. 10, 2023)

Twinkle-toed Channing Tatum is joined by Salma Hayek as the Magic Mike show heads to London.

Murder Mystery 2 (Feb. 10, 2023)

More whodunit hilarity for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on Netflix.

Sharper (Feb. 10, 2023)

A24 produces this story of con artist swindling Manhattan's billionaires, streaming on Apple TV Plus on Feb. 17.

Your Place or Mine (Feb. 10, 2023)

Netflix rom-com with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Feb. 15, 2023)

The famous bear turns nasty in this low-budget shocker.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)

Marvel heroes Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly shrink down for Ant-Man 3.

Cocaine Bear (Feb. 24, 2023)

The title says it all: the true story of a bear that ate a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985. Elizabeth Banks directs Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta.

Creed III (March 3, 2023)

Michael B. Jordan not only gets back in the ring, but he also directs.

Scream Sequel (March 10, 2023)

The aging slasher sequel slashes back again.

65 (March 10, 2023)

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17, 2023)

Zachary Levi dons the cape again as superhero Shazam in this DC sequel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24, 2023)

Following The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu's other all-action franchise also returns for a fourth outing.

A Good Person (March 24, 2023)

Zach Braff directs Florence Pugh, Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Morgan Freeman.

Champions (March 24, 2023)

Bobby Farrelly directs Woody Harrelson, Cheech Marin and Kaitlin Olson in the no doubt very sensitively handled story of a former minor-league basketball coach ordered to guide a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Dungeons & Dragons (March 31, 2023)

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page roll the dice for a new movie version of the iconic roleplaying game.

Heart of a Lion (March 31, 2023)

Biopic of boxer George Foreman.

Spinning Gold (March 31, 2023)

Music biopic of Casablanca Records svengali Neil Bogart, starring Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and Jason Derulo as Ron Isley.

A Thousand and One (March 31, 2023)

Award-winning short film director A.V. Rockwell makes her feature debut with this hardhitting drama about a mother who kidnaps her child from the foster system.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7, 2023)

Chris Pratt is the voice of the Nintendo legend in this Mario movie.

Chevalier (April 7, 2023)

Atlanta writer Stefani Robinson writes this period biopic about French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the "Black Mozart."

On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7, 2023)

Dennis Quaid stars in the true story of a passenger who had to land a plane after the pilot died during the flight.

The Pope's Exorcist (April 7, 2023)

Russell Crowe starring as a real-life exorcist.

Renfield (April 14, 2023)

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula (finally!) as the horror tale unfolds from his assistant's viewpoint.

Next Goal Wins (April 21, 2023)

Taika Waititi directs this real-life story of a soccer coach trying to guide the American Samoa team to the World Cup.

Evil Dead Rise (April 21, 2023)

Horror reboot/sequel sorta thing.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (April 28, 2023)

The much-loved 1970 novel by Judy Blume comes to the screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

James Gunn gets the band together for a third Marvel adventure with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and chums.

Fast X (May 19, 2023)

The Fast and Furious franchise adds Jason Momoa and Brie Larson for its 10th and penultimate entry.

The Little Mermaid (May 19, 2023)

Halle Bailey makes a splash as Ariel for another Disney live-action reboot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, 2023)

The animated spider-action continues as Miles Morales swings into action for Part 1 of a two-part adventure.

Sony Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9, 2023)

Yes, another one.

Strays (June 9, 2023)

Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx voice a couple of cartoon dogs.

The Flash (June 16, 2023)

Ezra Miller is speedy superhero Flash in DC's multiverse-spanning adventure bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman.

Elemental (June 16, 2023)

Pixar takes us to a city where the elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live side by side.

No Hard Feelings (June 16, 2023)

Bad Teacher and The Office writer Gene Stupnitsky directs Jennifer Lawrence as a woman who answers a Craigslist ad placed by a mother looking to get her son a date.

The Blackening (June 16, 2023)

Premiering on Juneteenth weekend, this horror comedy sees a slasher confused when they encounter an all-Black group and don't know who to murder first.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30, 2023)

The man with the hat is back, as Harrison Ford whips his way into his 80s.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (June 30, 2023)

Big-screen take on the 1955 children's book written by Crockett Johnson, starring star Zachary Levi and Zooey Deschanel.

Insidious: Fear the Dark (July 7, 2023)

Yes, another one.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14, 2023)

Tom Cruise follows megahit Top Gun: Maverick with this spy thriller sequel. Mission: Impossible 7 has been postponed multiple times, and each time it's moved it also pushes back follow-up Mission: Impossible 8.

Oppenheimer (July 21, 2023)

Period biopic in which Christopher Nolan directs Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb.

Barbie (July 21, 2023)

Margot Robbie climbs into her dream car as the live-action version of fashion toy Barbie. Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell co-star in a film directed by Greta Gerwig, who's also co-writing with Noah Baumbach.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Captain Marvel 2 unites Brie Larson's cosmic crusader with new friends from the small screen, Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Aug. 4, 2023)

Seth Rogen produces an animated film featuring the heroes on a halfshell.

Meg 2: The Trench (Aug. 4, 2023)

Jason Statham punches a megashark again. Intriguingly, horror director Ben Wheatley is in charge.

Haunted Mansion (Aug. 11, 2023)

Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis move into Disney's spooky theme park attraction.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Aug. 11, 2023)

A ship is haunted by a dark presence in this Dracula-inspired chiller.

Gran Turismo (Aug. 11, 2023)

A teenage Gran Turismo player goes from video game competitions to becoming a real race car driver.

Challengers (Aug. 11, 2023)

Luca Guadagnino directs a tennis rom-com starring Zendaya with Mike Faist from West Side Story and Josh O'Connor from The Crown.

Blue Beetle (Aug. 18, 2023)

A new DC comics hero rises.

Untitled Please Don't Destroy film (Aug. 18, 2023)

The Saturday Night Live comedy trio head for the big screen.

The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1, 2023)

Denzel Washington equals the odds in an all-action sequel.

The Nun 2 (Sept. 8, 2023)

Horror spinoff from the Conjuring series gets back in the habit.

A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15, 2023)

Kenneth Branagh's third outing as Agatha Christie's shrewd detective Hercule Poirot.

The Expendables 4 (Sept. 22, 2023)

Action heavyweights Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone are joined by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Andy García, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio and Iko Uwais.

Kraven the Hunter (Oct. 6, 2023)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Kraven the Hunter in another Spider-Man spinoff from Sony, following Venom and Morbius.

True Love (Oct. 6, 2023)

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards marshalls John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe in a sci-fi story.

The Exorcist (Oct. 13, 2023)

Fresh from reinventing the Halloween series, David Gordon Green reboots another iconic horror film.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Oct. 13, 2023)

No job too big, no pup too small, no fun for parents.

The Underdoggs (Oct. 20, 2023)

Snoop Dogg coaches a youth football team. High jinks ensue, no doubt.

Saw X (Oct. 20, 2023)

Yes, another one.

Dune Part 2 (Nov. 3, 2023)

Denis Villeneuve directs Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and a host of other stars in this sandy sci-fi sequel.

Warner Bros. / Legendary

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Nov. 17, 2023)

Rachel Zegler volunteers as tribute in this Hunger Games prequel.

Trolls 3 (Nov. 17, 2023)

There are three of these things? Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake star.

Wish (Nov. 22, 2023)

Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary with this animated tale of a princess played by Ariana DeBose wishing upon a star.

Wonka (Dec. 15, 2023)

Timothée Chalamet plays the chocolate mogul in a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic stories.

The Color Purple (Dec. 20, 2023)

Alice Walker's powerful novel was already adapted to the big screen by Steven Spielberg in 1985, but this new musical version instead draws on the 2005 stage production. Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones produce. Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Ciara and Aunjanue Ellis star.

Untitled Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel (Dec. 20, 2023)

Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon ain't afraid of no ghost.

Migration (Dec. 22, 2023)

Animated comedy about a family of ducks on vacation.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 25, 2023)

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return for more aquatic action in DC's Aquaman 2.

Magazine Dreams (Sundance)

Johnathan Majors stars as a troubled bodybuilder.

Shortcomings (Sundance)

Known for his comic acting in Blockbuster and Fresh Off the Boat, Randall Park directs this story of complex relationships.

Sometimes I Think About Dying (Sundance)

Daisy Ridley stars as a quiet woman whose life changes when she makes the new guy at work laugh.

Theater Camp (Sundance)

Actor Molly Gordon and music video director Nick Lieberman make their feature directing debut with this eccentric comedy starring Gordon with Patti Harrison and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Cat Person (Sundance)

The New Yorker short story that became a viral sensation comes to the big screen with Coda's Emilia Jones and Succession's Nicholas Braun.

Cassandro (Sundance)

Gael García Bernal plays wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, the Liberace of Lucha Libre.

Judy Blume Forever (Sundance)

Documentary about the much-loved novelist whose honest books for young readers also faced calls for them to be banned.

Jamojaya (Sundance)

Pachinko director Justin Chon helms the story of a rapper who fires his manager (who also happens to be his father).

Landscape With Invisible Hand (Sundance)

Thoroughbreds and Bad Education director Corey Finley returns with the story of aliens taking over the Earth's economy.

Murder in Big Horn (Sundance)

Powerful documentary about the deaths of a group of Native American women in rural Montana.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Sundance)

Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Lana Wilson explores the life of Brooke Shields, a model and actress who was objectified at a young age.

The Pod Generation (Sundance)

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple sharing a pregnancy thanks to a high-tech detachable womb pod.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Sundance)

The life of Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and his experience living with Parkinson's is explored by An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim.

You Hurt My Feelings (Sundance)

Nicole Holofcener directs Julia Louis Dreyfus as a novelist who overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book.

Young. Wild. Free. (Sundance)

Award-winning writer/director Thembi Banks helms the story of a high school senior whose world is turned upside down when he's robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out (Sundance)

Itsy is new in town and writes an expose on her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin, who believes his parents were abducted by aliens.

The Amazing Maurice (Sundance)

Animation based on the novel by Terry Pratchett.

Birth/Rebirth (Sundance)

A single mother and a morgue technician form a bond with a little girl (who they reanimated from the dead).

Infinity Pool (Sundance)

More surreal horror from Brandon Cronenberg, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth.

King Coal (Sundance)

Exploration of the dreams and myths of coal mining in Appalachia from Academy Award-nominated, Emmy- and Peabody-winning documentary filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon.

Kokomo City (Sundance)

Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer D. Smith directs the story of four Black transgender sex workers exploring their relatinship with the Black community.

My Animal (Sundance)

An outcast teenage goalie falls for an alluring but tormented figure skater. Amandla Stenberg stars.

Run Rabbit Run (Sundance)

Handmaid's Tale director Daina Reid directs Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor struggling with the strange behavior of her own little girl.

Polite Society (Sundance)

Aspiring martial artist Ria plans a wedding heist to save her older sister from impending marriage.

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (Sundance)

Comedian Andrew Bowser sends his character Onyx the Fortuitous to face demons.

Squaring the Circle: The Story Of Hipgnosis (Sundance)

Photographer and director Anton Corbijn spotlights the studio that created iconic album covers like Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin's Houses of the Holy.

Talk To Me (Sundance)

Horror from YouTube filmmakers and twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou (aka RackaRacka).

The Accidental Getaway Driver (Sundance)

Based on a true story of an elderly Vietnamese cab driver taken hostage by three escaped Orange County convicts.

Fancy Dance (Sundance)

A Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child's white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow.

Mutt (Sundance)

Over the course of a single hectic day in New York City, Feña meets three people from his past for the first time since transitioning from female to male.

2024 and beyond

Madame Web (Feb. 16, 2024)

Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to "see within the spider world." We have no idea what this means, but like Venom and Morbius it's another Sony Spider-Man spinoff without Spider-Man. Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney star.

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the shield in this new chapter for a new Cap.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 24, 2024)

More monkey business in the ape-based franchise.

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Marvel's antiheroes assemble, including Florence Pugh's Black Widow.

Blade (Sept. 6, 2024)

Mahershala Ali plays Marvel's fearless vampire killer.

Deadpool 3 (Nov. 8, 2024)

Ryan Reynolds' merc with a mouth returns as Deadpool joins the MCU, with Hugh Jackman back as X-Men star Wolverine.

Avatar sequel (2024)

Fantastic Four (Feb. 14, 2025)

Marvel's first family make their MCU debut.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Star Wars film (2025)



Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

Avatar sequel (2026)



Star Wars film (2027)

Avatar sequel (2028)