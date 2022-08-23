New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Drops Week Before Premiere

While some people are still reeling from the premier of House of the Dragon, Amazon is reminding us -- with its latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -- that HBO doesn't have the only big-budget fantasy series.

The trailer is a little over two minutes long and shows off Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark. We get a better understanding of her motivations in the series, and we see her build her own fellowship.

It opens with the death of one of Galadriel's brothers.

"My brother gave his life hunting the enemy," Galadriel says. "His task is now mine."

From there we see various other races of Middle-earth, including humans, dwarves and harfoots. We see them fight enemies and traverse all manner of landscapes, like snowy mountains and dark woods, as well as storm-laden seas.

The series takes place in the Second Age, thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Even with that time gap, though, fans of The Lord of the Rings will recognize the names of characters like Elrond, Isildur and Sauron.

While the names are familiar, Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey, who helped supervise the show's development, told German fan site Deutsche Tolkien that the Tolkien estate would only allow the show to be set in the Second Age, according to the Guardian. That means we won't see any events from the Third Age, when The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place.

The estate also insisted that the "main shape" of the Second Age not be changed. Major events can't be altered, but new characters and events can be added as long as they don't contradict anything Tolkien said or wrote.

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power are set to premier on Sept. 1 or Sept. 2 depending on your time zone.

