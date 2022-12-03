'The Last of Us' Trailer Gives New Look at HBO's Creepy Upcoming Series

Last of Us fans have another chance to whet their appetite for HBO's upcoming live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game. On Saturday, the official trailer for the series hit Twitter. The new HBO original is set to premiere Jan. 15 on the cable channel and HBO Max.

The trailer follows a teaser released in September and offers up new glimpses of a world where a terrifyingly realistic fungal brain infection has turned much of the population into aggressive, cannibalistic mutants.

The series follows survivors Joel and 14-year-old Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) as they trek across a postapocalyptic US two decades after the fall of modern civilization.

Developer Naughty Dog's original PlayStation video game landed on the PS3 in 2013 (and recently got a PS5 remake), with a sequel appearing on the PS4 in 2020.

CNET's Attila Tomaschek and Sean Keane contributed to this report.