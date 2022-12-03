'The Last of Us' Trailer Gives New Look at HBO's Creepy Upcoming Series
Go west, young fan. In the official trailer, HBO gives another glimpse of its live-action adaptation of the celebrated video game.
Edward Moyer
Edward Moyer
Senior Editor / News
Last of Us fans have another chance to whet their appetite for HBO's upcoming live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game. On Saturday, the official trailer for the series hit Twitter. The new HBO original is set to premiere Jan. 15 on the cable channel and HBO Max.