New 'Jurassic World Dominion' Trailer Teases World-Saving Mission

Dinosaurs chase a motorcycle-riding Chris Pratt and attack civilians in a new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion.

As the trailer opens, we see Pratt's velociraptor buddy Blue has had a baby, but things quickly take a turn as some people appear to kidnap it. The trailer was shown to audiences Wednesday at CinemaCon, a movie industry event taking place this week in Las Vegas. Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters on June 10.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic roles as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant in the third Jurassic World movie. Jeff Goldblum, who starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is back as well.