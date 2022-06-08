New 'Ghostbusters' Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix ain't 'fraid of no ghosts. June 8 is day three of Geeked Week and the company revealed that a Ghostbusters animated project is in the works. Building on the franchise's legacy, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan will write the show. The duo helmed 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife starring Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Paul Rudd.

According to a tweet from Netflix, Reitman and Kenan are teaming up with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the series to the small screen. While no plot details have been released, Geeked Week will stream its Animation Showcase today to highlight Netflix's upcoming slate of releases.

More to come.