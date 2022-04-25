TED screenshot by CNET

A new documentary from The New York Times and FX will examine Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric car maker he co-founded and runs as CEO.

The documentary, set to debut on FX and Hulu on May 20, will tackle Tesla's self-driving car technology, tracing "how Autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged," according to The New York Times.

Called "Elon Musk's Crash Course," the doc will detail "pressure Elon Musk put on government officials to quash investigations and features inside stories from several former Tesla employees, who speak out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believe was perilous," according to the Times on Monday.

News also broke on Monday that Musk will buy social media platform Twitter.

The film is part of FX's The New York Times Presents documentary series, which also includes titles like The Killing of Breonna Taylor and Framing Britney Spears.