New 'Avatar 2' Trailer Gives Us Our First Glimpse at Sully's Kids

Remember Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for James Cameron's sequel finally revealed the first proper look at the long-awaited Avatar 2: The Way Of Water.

Except it isn't available online yet. The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon last week and is playing before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Friday.

CNET got an early look at the trailer in a 3D theatrical screening Monday, and it's visually spectacular. We see Na'vi navigating Pandora's water and jungles, and working with humans. It seems Jake Sully and Neytiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña) have children who appear to be half-human and half-Na'vi (presumably due to Jake's human origins).

"I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," says Jake.

Avatar 2 is set for release Dec. 16. Cameron again directs original stars Worthington, Saldaña, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver, along with new faces Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin and Kate Winslet.

Fox is producing no less than four Avatar sequels. A Disney takeover and then COVID had already pushed the release dates back, but what's an extra year or two when you've waited over a decade? Avatar 3 comes out in 2024, and then the remaining Avatar flicks will take turns with new Star Wars movies each December until 2028.