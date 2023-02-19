Galaxy S23 Solves My Complaint 'Ant-Man 3' Review T-Mobile to Nix a Discount Netflix Password-Sharing Mess Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars A Big Netflix Binge New iPhone Emoji Ahead LastPass: Change Passwords Now
Culture Entertainment

Netflix's 'You' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Brings Stunning Cameo

"You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances."

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix show You
You's Joe Goldberg is in for a surprise in season 4 part 2.
Netflix

A recently released trailer teases a chaotic back-half to season 4 of Netflix's psychological thriller You. At the end, it caps off with a killer surprise: Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn.

The trailer, which dropped last week, shows central character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) refusing to accept that he's "some cold-blooded psycho" after relocating to the UK to escape his past. The preview culminates with a voiceover of Goldberg saying, "You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances," and Quinn sitting in a chair with a book.

"Hi, Joe," she says unenthusiastically.

It's unclear if Goldberg's dead ex-wife is actually there in the flesh. He could certainly be imagining things. We'll have to wait to find out until the latter five episodes of You season 4 drop on March 9.

