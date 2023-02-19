Netflix's 'You' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Brings Stunning Cameo

A recently released trailer teases a chaotic back-half to season 4 of Netflix's psychological thriller You. At the end, it caps off with a killer surprise: Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn.

The trailer, which dropped last week, shows central character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) refusing to accept that he's "some cold-blooded psycho" after relocating to the UK to escape his past. The preview culminates with a voiceover of Goldberg saying, "You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances," and Quinn sitting in a chair with a book.

"Hi, Joe," she says unenthusiastically.

It's unclear if Goldberg's dead ex-wife is actually there in the flesh. He could certainly be imagining things. We'll have to wait to find out until the latter five episodes of You season 4 drop on March 9.