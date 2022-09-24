Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Live Today and What to Expect

Netflix is teasing trailer and news for Bridgerton, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Extraction 2 and a lot more.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
2 min read
Netflix logo on a phone with purple background
Netflix is urging fans to get ready for first looks and more from this year's Tudum event.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games.

A marquee celebration for Netflix, the virtual Tudum event will air in 29 languages, from regions such as the US, India, Korea, Europe and Latin America. Fans can expect announcements for TV series like The Witcher, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Outer Banks, The Umbrella Academy, Elite and Money Heist spinoff Berlin. Movies in the lineup include Extraction 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The School for Good and Evil and Enola Holmes 2. Netflix gamers can tune in for news about Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, Compass Point: West, Kentucky Route Zero and more.

list of netflix titles for tudum september 2022 event

A list of TV shows, movies and games that'll be talked about at Tudum this year.

 Netflix

What time does Tudum start and where can you watch?

Tudum will air five different events on YouTube throughout the day, with a live launch from Korea at 11 a.m. KST. Viewers in the US can begin watching at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST) on Saturday, Sept. 24. Stream it directly on Netflix's Tudum channel on YouTube.

Here's a look at the full schedule from Netflix:

  • At 11 a.m. KST (7 p.m. PT Sept. 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea. Click to stream Tudum Korea.
  • At 11 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT Sept. 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what's ahead from India. Stream Tudum India.
  • At 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 24, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the US and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
  • At 1 p.m. JST Sept. 25 (9 p.m. PT Sept. 24), stars from Japan will close out Tudum.

According to Netflix, fans will get a look at more than 120 shows, games and movies, and "never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators." 