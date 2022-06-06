Netflix's 'The Sandman' Gets Release Date, Trailer

A new trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman was released Monday. The trailer sets up Dream (Tom Sturridge) grappling with the decay that ensued after a stretch where he was absent. Now, he must repair damage to both the dreaming and waking worlds.

The trailer comes with a release date for the series: Aug. 5. It also shows glimpses of other cast members, including Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt.

Netflix also revealed Mark Hamill will be voicing a character called Merv Pumpkinhead.

The Sandman is based on Neil Gaiman's comic book series, which ran from 1989 to 1996. It tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams.