Culture Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Sandman' Gets Release Date, Trailer

The Sandman, adapted from Neil Gaiman's comic book series, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 5.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
essex-103-unit-00372r
The Sandman has a release date. 
Netflix

A new trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman was released Monday. The trailer sets up Dream (Tom Sturridge) grappling with the decay that ensued after a stretch where he was absent. Now, he must repair damage to both the dreaming and waking worlds. 

The trailer comes with a release date for the series: Aug. 5. It also shows glimpses of other cast members, including Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt.

Netflix also revealed Mark Hamill will be voicing a character called Merv Pumpkinhead.

The Sandman is based on Neil Gaiman's comic book series, which ran from 1989 to 1996. It tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams. 