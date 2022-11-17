Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday AirPods 2 for $90 Moon Mission Liftoff Thanksgiving Store Hours Best Air Fryers Starbucks: Free Red Cups
Culture Entertainment

Netflix's 'Sonic Prime' Trailer Shows a Speedster Multiverse

Maybe we'll see Ugly Sonic again.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Sonic the Hedgehog leaping from a cliff
Sonic's latest series takes him to different universes, called the Shatterverse.
Netflix/Screenshot by CNET

Netflix dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming animated series Sonic Prime, based off the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog, on Thursday

In the trailer, we see Sonic and friends face off against Dr. Eggman before the blue hedgehog is catapulted into a multiverse, called the Shatterverse. Sonic then sets off to find versions of familiar allies, who don't know him, to take on the Council, a committee of different Eggmans.

Besides Sonic and Eggman, other characters like Tails, Shadow, Knuckles, Big the Cat and Amy Rose also appear in the series. There's no word on whether Ugly Sonic will make a cameo. He did make an appearacne in the Chip'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, though, so who knows.

Sonic Prime premieres on Netflix on Dec. 15.

If you want more Sonic, check out Sonic Frontiers, the latest game in the franchise. The game is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

