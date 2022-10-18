Netflix Will Charge You for Password-Sharing 'Subaccounts' Next Year

Netflix will start charging accounts for password sharing next year, instituting a system that will charge your plan a fee for "extra member" subaccounts. The company, ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay as it contends with intensifying competition, didn't specify the price of these new fees when it confirmed the plan Tuesday.

This system is already being tested in a couple Latin American countries; Tuesday, Netflix said it will roll out the scheme "more broadly in early 2023."

After years of being relatively laissez faire about password sharing, Netflix started testing ways to get shared accounts to pay for streaming that happens outside a single household earlier this year. It's one of a few Netflix U-turns since reporting its deepest subscriber losses ever earlier this year. In addition to the password-sharing fees, Netflix also plans to launch cheaper subscriptions supported by advertising next month.

Netflix's dominance of streaming video -- not to mention years of unflagging subscriber growth -- pushed nearly all of Hollywood's major media companies to pour billions of dollars into their own streaming operations. These so-called streaming wars brought about a wave of new services, including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount Plus, among others -- a flood of streaming options that has complicated how many services you must use (and, often, pay for) to watch your favorite shows and movies online.

Now, feeling the heat of intensifying competition to hold onto your attention and your subscription account, Netflix is pursuing strategies it previously dismissed for years.

So far, Netflix has confined its password-sharing charges to a handful of Latin American countries. Netflix at first tried the scheme it appears will be the one it will broaden worldwide, which charged a fee to add additional memberships as official subaccounts. Then more recently, Netflix said it would try a differnt method that establishes an account's primary residence as the "home" for the membership. If you're streaming at any additional households for more than two weeks, then you'll be prompted to set up -- and pay for -- additional "homes." It will limit on how many additional homes you can add depending on how much you're already paying for Netflix, but streaming to tablets and mobile phones isn't supposed to mess with what's considered streaming outside your designated "home."