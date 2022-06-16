Netflix Trailer for Marilyn Monroe Drama 'Blonde' Reveals Ana de Armas' Epic Transformation

The upcoming Netflix Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde got its first trailer on Thursday. Starring Ana de Armas, whom you may remember from Knives Out and No Time to Die, the NC-17-rated drama depicts the life of Norma Jeane Baker-turned-Monroe.

The movie hits Netflix on Sept. 23.

The trailer, with its scenes of Monroe crying alone and gracefully stepping out into a sea of cameras, hints at the icon's inner conflict with the public and private portrayals of self.

The film is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name and is directed by Andrew Dominik.