Another evening, another scroll through a "best movies on Netflix" list.

But this isn't just any best movies on Netflix list. Oh no. This list has slightly more to offer: a rundown of what's new each week, whether they're watch-worthy or not. Plus, the list itself is confined to movies that have scored a lucrative 70 or more on Metacritic. Metacritic is, according to its About page, an aggregator of the "opinions of the most respected critics writing online and in print."

Basically, it's more snooty than Rotten Tomatoes. Here are this week's new releases and the list of absolute best movies on Netflix, at least according to highly rated critics.

What's new this week (Jan. 16 to 22)

Note: These movie descriptions have been pulled straight from Netflix press releases and occasionally IMDb.

Tuesday

The Devil to Pay (2019): Thriller. "After the disappearance of her husband, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community fights to save her son when the cold-hearted matriarch of the oldest family on the mountain demands payment of a debt that could destroy a decade's old truce."



Thursday

Alkhallat+ (2022): Middle Eastern comedy. "These four tales explore trickery and deception, from tire thieves crashing a wedding to a man's frantic attempt to bury a secret for a deceased friend."

The Pez Outlaw (2022): Documentary. "Steve Glew spent the 1990s smuggling rare pez dispensers into the USA from Eastern Europe, making millions of dollars. It was all magical until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident decided to destroy him."

Friday

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023): Documentary. "This gripping documentary from the team behind "How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" features Donald Stellwag in his own words."

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023): Documentary. "This gripping documentary from the team behind "How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" features Donald Stellwag in his own words."

Mission Majnu (2023): Spy movie. "In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan."

Jung_E (2023): Sci-fi. "This riveting sci-fi action-drama from "Hellbound" director Yeon Sang-ho stars Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo."

Sweetie (2022): Turkish documentary.

Saturday

The Post-Truth World (2023): Taiwanese mystery. "When held hostage by a convicted sports star, news anchor Liu Li-min finds a new shot at fame."

The full list of best Netflix original movies

At time of writing, these films all score at least 70 on Metacritic.

Crime/War

Netflix Da 5 Bloods (2020) Spike Lee's fierce war drama follows a group of aging Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader -- as well as buried treasure. With a frenzied energy coursing through it, Da 5 Bloods gives you a look at the Vietnam War through Black experiences, delivering an all-too-timely critique of racism and warfare.

Netflix The Irishman (2019) Spanning the lives of its mobsters over multiple decades, The Irishman pulls off a 3-and-a-half-hour crime saga. But don't worry -- you can break up this tour de force if you need to. Always clever and entertaining, with Martin Scorsese favorites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci commanding the screen, The Irishman creeps up on you, offering a haunting look at aging mobsters and the havoc they wreak.

Netflix Beasts of No Nation (2015) Director Cary Joji Fukunaga gives you a sobering look at the life of a boy who becomes a child soldier in a West African country embroiled in civil war. Idris Elba stars as the ruthless Commandant along with the astonishing Abraham Attah as the young Agu. A confronting yet quietly hopeful snapshot of war from a human perspective, Beasts of No Nation needs to be on your radar if it isn't already.

Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Some would say Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is better than 2019's Knives Out. Some. Rian Johnson's followup to his masterfully subversive whodunit wisely puts on a different coat. It sends Daniel Craig's benevolent private investigator Benoit Blanc abroad to a mysterious get-together with tech billionaire Miles Bron and his friends. The satirical characters are big, the laughs are big and there's even a stunning message about bending the truth. Is it at least comparable to 2019's Knives Out? Definitely.

Comedy

Dan Smith/Netflix Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (2022) The film adaptation of Tim Minchin's hit musical, based on Roald Dahl's classic book. It offers something different from the 1996 movie starring Mara Wilson -- what you want when retreading familiar territory. Alisha Weir plays Matilda, the child genius who stands up to a stunningly realized Miss Trunchbull, played by Emma Thompson. A clear theme of how to handle bullies runs through this retelling, with impressive child performers and surprisingly pump-you-up tunes. Not as memorable as the original, but still a supremely entertaining time.

Netflix The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) The title of this comedy-drama might sound familiar, but its focus is an unconventional tale. The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha, a playwright and teacher who finds herself drawn to the forgotten passion of her youth: rapping. Inspired by writer, director and star Radha Blank's real life, this beautiful diary of a struggling artist will inspire and hit home, with relatable themes of failure and unfulfilled potential.

Netflix Paddleton (2019) Tennis-playing buddies Michael (Mark Duplass) and Andy (Ray Romano) receive devastating news: Michael has terminal stomach cancer. Struggling to let go of his dying friend, Andy joins Michael's road trip in search of medication to end things before they get too painful. Folding comedy into melancholy, Paddleton eases the touching friendship at its core into deftly-affecting places.

Netflix Dolemite Is My Name (2019) Eddie Murphy returned from his acting break with a glorious performance as Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian who played a character called Dolemite in stand-up routines and blaxploitation films from the '70s. Dolemite Is My Name follows Moore from his job at a record store to the big screen. Tracking Moore's rise to fame and its bizarre and enthralling turns, Dolemite Is My Name does justice to both Moore's and Murphy's talents.

Netflix Private Life (2018) Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn starring in a comedy-drama with something to say about modern marriage? Private Life is a unique and relatable slice of a New York middle-age couple's struggles with different avenues to have a child. But because Hahn and Giamatti are in it, it sparkles with wit and charm. Add Kayli Carter to the mix as Sadie, a college dropout, and you have another layer to this compelling movie about the unpredictability of heading into a new stage of life.

Netflix Win It All (2017) Jake Johnson co-writes this comedy from prolific indie director Joe Swanberg (he was behind the Netflix anthology TV series Easy as well). Win It All follows Eddie, a gambling addict who agrees to stash a duffel bag of cash for a local thug heading to prison. Making one of many questionable decisions, Eddie dips into the funds. If you're a fan of simple, grounded storytelling with a focus on character, Win It All is a delight that brings out Johnson's humor and charisma.

Netflix The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) The Meyerowitz Stories is a bittersweet comedy-drama told through Noah Baumbach's grounded lens. The titular stories concern dysfunctional adult siblings, played by Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, trying to live in the shadow of their father. An effervescent cast, including Dustin Hoffman, play these intelligent, albeit miserable, characters as they weave their poignant tales.

Netflix Tramps (2016) This indie gem might have flown under the radar, so if you're looking for a modern romcom overflowing with charm, definitely give Tramps a watch. Callum Turner and Grace Van Patten star as Danny and Ellie, a sincere good kid and a streetwise girl who attempt to carry out a shady deal for a little cash. Tightly scripted and deftly avoiding hackneyed territory, Tramps will effortlessly win your heart.

Animation

Netflix Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) Guillermo del Toro rarely disappoints and his take on Pinocchio is no exception. More than just a kids' story, del Toro unfurls a trademark moving gothic fairy tale rooted in what it means to be alive. With significant deviations from the story we all know and memorable new creature creations, including skeletal rabbits and an ethereal wood sprite, this version of Pinocchio might just be the very best -- not least because it keeps the astonishing art of stop-motion animation alive. A must-watch. Warning: You will shed a tear at least once.

Netflix The Sea Beast (2022) The Sea Beast joins Netflix's collection of stellar family-friendly animated adventures. A young girl named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on the ship of sea monster hunter Captain Crow (Jared Harris), becoming wrapped up in a thrilling journey through uncharted waters. Bringing originality to the high seas and swashbuckling characters, The Sea Beast is a must-watch chapter of enchanting fantasy.

Netflix The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) One of the best family movies on Netflix. From some of the same people who made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes this adventure to save the world involving Mom, Dad, the kids and their slobbery, bug-eyed dog. But amid the robot apocalypse, led by Olivia Colman's sinister Siri, really The Mitchells vs. the Machines is about a strained relationship between movie-loving daughter Katie and her technophobe father. The technology-inept parent gags are rife, the colors frenetic and the character growth moving. A near-perfect package with the timeless message that embracing your weirdness is a superpower.

Netflix I Lost My Body (2019) This award-winning French film begins with a severed hand escaping a refrigerator in a laboratory and embarking on a Paris-wide search for the rest of its body. What an opening! With a few flashbacks and elegant animation, this strange, satisfying story delves into loss, both physical and emotional, in the most poetic of ways.

Horror



Netflix Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Vampires vs. the Bronx is a unique comedy-horror in more ways than one. Set in the New York borough of the Bronx, it follows young Miguel Martinez, a big-hearted kid helping to raise money for his struggling local bodega. But it's not just new designer clothing stores threatening to move in: Creepy pale residents with a taste for blood are eating up people and their properties. A commentary on gentrification with goofy charm, twists and thrills, Vampires vs. the Bronx is a fresh, entertaining spin on the genre.

Netflix His House (2020) His House is a horror flick that, yep, hits close to home. Revealing its supernatural evils through a harrowing human story, it follows Bol and Rial, a refugee couple from Sudan, who struggle to adapt to their new life in an English town. Don't expect straightforward jump scares -- His House plays into the psychological specters of the past, adding even more corridors of torment. A heartrending, powerful piece.

Netflix Cam (2018) This smart psychological horror is partially drawn from co-writer Isa Mazzei's experiences as a camgirl (or webcam model). Yet Cam is no documentary, following Alice Ackerman, a young camgirl who one day discovers an exact replica of herself has taken over her show. This unique thriller flashing red with the threat of technology is an excellent feature to hit play on.

Netflix 1922 (2017) One of the more successful Stephen King adaptations, this horror drama based on the novella 1922 is a slow burn with a mesmerizing performance at its core. Thomas Jane, who you'll also know from Boogie Nights and 2004's The Punisher, gives one of his career best performances as the ever proud Wilfred James, a farmer who makes the totally wise decision to murder his wife with the help of their teenage son. The consequences are harrowing on multiple levels (if you don't like rats, you really won't like rats after this).

Netflix Gerald's Game (2017) If you were mesmerized by The Haunting of Hill House, then Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King novel Gerald's Game is a must-watch. A couple goes on holiday at an isolated lake house, where one thing leads to another... and Carla Gugino's Jessie ends up handcuffed to the bed with no visible escape. Gugino puts in an immense performance, packing out the enclosed bedroom setting. Expect narratively and emotionally satisfying conclusions, with melancholy-suffused horror that surges into quiet triumph for its haunted characters.

Western

Netflix The Power of the Dog (2021) More than a decade after her previous film, Bright Star, extraordinary filmmaker Jane Campion has unfolded the director's chair again to oversee The Power of the Dog. She ended up winning an Oscar, so it was a good move. The Western centers on Phil Burbank, a domineering rancher who uses the power of toxic masculinity to have his way, mocking his brother for falling in love. The Power of the Dog is a mesmeric exercise in the subtle shifts of emotion and power in relationships. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are immense, helping to bring Campion's masterful vision to life.

Netflix News of the World (2020) Paul Greengrass (Jason Bourne) directs Tom Hanks in this moving Western. Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd discovers a young girl years after she was captured by Native Americans as a baby. While helping return her to her family, he does his usual job of traveling to towns and reading newspapers for a small fee. Don't expect high-octane action: This road movie is fueled by character development and the beautiful views. Still, you'll want to settle in for a comforting ride with pure sympathetic Hanks at the steering wheel.

Netflix The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) The Coen Brothers kick up the western dust with an anthology film that gives you six vignettes all set on the American frontier. One of them is about the titular Buster Scruggs, a chipper singing cowboy who casually sets off a shoot-up in a cantina. But there's a dark twist that keeps you on your toes. Sewing the rest of its stories together with a constant black humor, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Coen Brothers winner.

Sci-fi



Netflix The Platform (2019) From Netflix's impressive stash of international films comes Spanish sci-fi horror The Platform. Its high-concept story centers on a tower that delivers food to people on each of its many levels via a platform. Those at the top snag the best and most abundant spread, which is devoured as the platform lowers down the levels. Social commentary rings throughout this dystopian thriller, which takes shocking, occasionally gruesome turns all the way to the bottom.

Drama

Netflix The Wonder (2022) This psychological period drama from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio opens its storybook in the most surprising of ways. Asking you to believe in the power of storytelling, The Wonder centers on an English nurse (Florence Pugh) who's tasked with watching a young girl in 1862 rural Ireland -- a girl who appears not to have eaten for months. Nurse Wright gets to the bottom of what's going on, while discovering the benefits of her own storytelling. The Wonder can be slow going and owes a lot to Pugh's simmering performance, but it holds you until the gripping end.

Netflix Passing (2021) Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut in magnificent fashion with her adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel Passing. It tells the story of two light-skinned Black women, one of whom chooses to "pass" as white. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga embody the duality at the heart of this delicate story, shot in black and white. Gracefully handled, Passing is a tender portrait revealing powerful psychological depths.

Netflix Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) Andrew Garfield takes the spotlight for this biographical musical drama about Jonathan Larson, the late composer behind Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom! The movie, helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, follows Larson's career and the time pressure he feels to leave a lasting impression. With joy-inducing music, a meaningful narrative about the creative process and a passionate performance from Garfield as Larson, Tick, Tick... Boom! is a graceful and feel-good tribute.

Netflix The Dig (2021) This fine British drama excavates a whole lot of buried treasure with a distinguished cast in Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Johnny Flynn. It's based on the true events around the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, yielding a priceless trove of Anglo-Saxon artifacts hidden in a burial ship. Romantic, intellectual and moving, The Dig is a full sweep of elegance.

Netflix The Boys in the Band (2020) The Boys in the Band sets a new stage for an ensemble cast who all performed the classic play-by-the-same-name's 2018 Broadway revival. Among them, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer. The movie brings new perspectives to a birthday party celebrated by a group of gay men in 1968 New York City. The party takes an unexpected turn when a visitor from the host's past calls in. With a cast that knows how to play off each other and compelling themes such as self-loathing and internalized homophobia, The Boys in the Band is a thought-provoking, engaging drama.

Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix Mank (2020) A black-and-white David Fincher tale about the unsung screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who helped Orson Welles write Citizen Kane. Step back into Old Hollywood, with beautiful cinematography and take in the behind-the-scenes of how studio systems functioned in a different time. Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried are among the exceptional cast of this biographical drama filled with the lightness and darkness of its hero's life.

Netflix The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) An Aaron Sorkin drama based on a true story? The Trial of the Chicago 7 lives up to its pedigree, following the real-life trial of a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors charged with conspiracy to incite riots. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is both topical and full of compelling theatrical energy.

Netflix High Flying Bird (2019) This sports drama from 2019 marked the second occasion director Steven Soderbergh used an iPhone to shoot a feature film (the first was 2018's Unsane). High Flying Bird tells the story of a sports agent facing the ax unless he pulls off a company-saving plan in 72 hours. Capturing the high tensions of professional sports through a unique shooting style, High Flying Bird is a fascinating piece put together with expert direction, editing and performances.

Netflix Marriage Story (2019) A movie about divorce might not sound like the best viewing experience, but Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story is a journey you'll want to take. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver give two of the best performances of their careers as Nicole and Charlie, a couple who embark on the emotionally and logistically complicated legal processes involved in prying a partnership apart. Painted with an emotional complexity that includes poignantly funny moments along with the painful ones, this is happy-sad at its best.

Netflix The Two Popes (2019) Set primarily in Vatican City, this biographical drama follows Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal. It's as fascinating as it sounds. The Two Popes carves up a slice of real-life drama with a first-class two-hander featuring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

Carlos Somonte Roma (2018) Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical snapshot of the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City tells a small story with staggering prowess. Let Cuaron steer you through the ups and downs of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family. His lens captures intricately beautiful scenes in an album that quietly envelopes you with wonder and grace.

Netflix Happy as Lazzaro (2018) This Italian film has the seal of approval from Bong Joon-ho, so let's listen to the Oscar-winning director of Parasite and add it to this list. Written and directed by Alice Rohrwacher, Happy as Lazzaro is set in the '70s on a tobacco farm, where good-hearted young peasant Lazzaro dutifully works. When a nobleman convinces him to help him fake his own kidnapping, a story of friendship, innocence and social commentary unfolds. A gorgeously shot, cinematic fairytale.

Zeta Cinema Sunday's Illness (2018) This elegant Spanish film will steep you in its rich imagery and phenomenally good performances from its two leads. Susi Sánchez and Bárbara Lennie star as Anabel and Chiara respectively, an estranged mother and daughter who reunite for reasons that aren't as clear as they first seem. The precision of the filmmaking here is worthy of soaking up for those who are partial to deliberately paced meditations on pain, love and loss. Masterful.

Netflix The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) Maggie Gyllenhaal gives a career best performance in The Kindergarten Teacher, a drama about, yep, a kindergarten teacher. Lisa is dissatisfied with her own life, which leads her to make some questionable decisions regarding one of her young students. When Jimmy exhibits child prodigy levels of poetry writing talent, Lisa may or may not take credit for it. The Kindergarten Teacher's slightly disturbing character study might leave you feeling conflicted, but there's no question about Gyllenhaal's mesmerizing performance.

Netflix Mudbound (2017) Mudbound gives you a historical look at class struggle through the lens of a Black veteran and a white veteran who both still have one foot stuck in World War II. Dealing with PTSD and racism in the Mississippi Delta, with a cast that includes Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell, Mudbound's tempest will rivet you to the spot.

Romance

Netflix The Half of It (2020) This YA movie tells the story of Ellie Chu, a shy Asian American discovering her sexuality in the remote town of Squahamish. A straight-A yet friendless student who has a side-hustle writing papers for her classmates, Ellie helps footballer Paul Munsky write a love letter to Aster Flores. But it turns out Aster is perfect for Ellie instead. A story of self-acceptance told with a delicate touch, The Half of It is a joy.

Netflix The Incredible Jessica James (2017) The Incredible Jessica James introduces a delightfully self-possessed main character played by an equally delightful Jessica Williams. The confident and independent Jessica James goes on a blind date where she ends up talking about nothing but her ex. A fresh take on the breakup movie with an empowering lead, this is an easy hit for an entertaining night in.

Action/Adventure



Netflix Okja (2017) 2017's Okja comes from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho -- which should be incentive enough to watch it. Part cheeky dark comedy, part surreal environmental thriller, Okja follows a young South Korean farmer girl whose pet pal is a genetically enhanced super-pig. But Okja is the target of a big corporation that wants her delicious flesh. With an English supporting cast including the likes of Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, Okja sucks you in with its sweetness before showing you a distressing close-up of the meat industry.

Thriller



Ian Routledge/Netflix The Stranger (2022) Inspired by a true story, this crime drama out of Australia is an effectively unsettling -- and grim -- psychological thriller. Sean Harris stars as a man suspected of the abduction and murder of a teenager. Joel Edgerton plays an undercover cop tasked with drawing out the truth via an unlikely friendship.

Netflix I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020) A psychological thriller that dives deep into the surreal. I'm Thinking of Ending Things definitely won't be for everyone, but it connects you to the frustrations of the young woman (Jessie Buckley) at its heart, who grapples with breaking off her seven-week-relationship with her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons). While it overstays its welcome a little, I'm Thinking of Ending Things always keeps you on your toes, with atmospheric cinematography and strong performances from Toni Collette and David Thewlis as Jake's fairly odd parents. Fans of director-writer Charlie Kaufman will be pleased.

Netflix The Call (2020) Two movies named The Call came out in 2020. Watch the South Korean one, a time travel thriller revolving around, yep, a phone call. Twenty-eight-year-old Seo-yeon finds a phone buried in a closet in her childhood home. It rings -- and the caller, it turns out, is living in the same house 20 years earlier. Twists right up to the final moment, plus a wild cat-and-mouse chase that alters the past and present make this a must-watch.

Netflix Calibre (2018) This taut thriller set in the remote Scottish Highlands is far from an idyllic getaway. Prepare for a full-on nerve-wringing nightmare that its protagonists are desperate to wake up from. Vaughn and Marcus set out on a lads' weekend hunting trip, but after a night of drinking, they find themselves facing events they never could have planned for. Calibre lives up to its name, delivering a slick package of grim, gripping drama. Let the full force of this one wallop you.

Netflix First They Killed My Father (2017) The fifth film on Angelina Jolie's directing CV turned out to be her best. Based on Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung's memoir, the biographical thriller recounts the horrors Ung suffered as a child under the rule of the deadly Khmer Rouge. With an empathetic lens framing a shocking story from the perspective of a child, First They Killed My Father is a unique war movie made with control and finesse.