Netflix Teases Next Castlevania Animated Series, Trailer Introduces Richter Belmont

Netflix has teased its follow-up to the Castlevania series, titled Castlevania: Nocturne.

In the new series currently in production, Richter Belmont from the Castlevania games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night will be the protagonist. Like his ancestor Trevor Belmont from the previous Netflix series, he'll likely have to fight the forces of Dracula.

The streaming service revealed the new series during its Geeked Week show Friday with a teaser trailer, along with a mobile game based on chess-themed hit TV series The Queen's Gambit.

Netflix didn't provide many details about the upcoming series other than the reveal of Richter. If the show adapts his first appearance in the game series, Richter will take on a resurrected Dracula and his evil forces.

Castlevania on Netflix lasted four seasons focusing on monster hunter Trevor Belmont, Speaker magician Sypha Belnades and Adrian "Alucard" Tepes, the half-vampire son of series antagonist Dracula. The show was an adaptation of the NES classic, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse while also incorporating other elements from the franchise added in later games.

Netflix didn't provide a date on when the series will be released.