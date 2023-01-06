Netflix Smash 'Wednesday' Will Dance Dance Dance Into a Season 2

The internet's favorite scowling teenager is getting another run on Netflix. Wednesday, the hit spinoff of the Addams Family, is getting a second season, the streaming giant said Friday.

"More torture is coming. Lucky you," tweeted a Netflix account for Wednesday Addams' character.

The show, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, made its debut in November starring Jenna Ortega as the oldest daughter of the Addams clan. She goes to live at a boarding school called Nevermore for kids with various supernatural abilities and quickly finds herself trying to solve a mystery.

According to Netflix, Wednesday is one of its most successful series ever. More than 182 million households have watched the show.

Wednesday also went viral after a scene featuring a school dance gained steam on TikTok. Netflix said the hashtag #WednesdayAddams garnered more than 22 billion views on TikTok.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that despite the show's popularity, the renewal process was "protracted," stirring up baseless rumors about the show's future.