Netflix is Turning 'Squid Game' Into a Real-Life Competition With a $4.56M Prize

Netflix is turning its popular, dystopian Squid Game series into a reality competition with a big cash prize.

Netflix on Tuesday said Squid Game, The Challenge will be its biggest reality competition to date. Competitors will participate in Squid Game-inspired games -- think Red Light Green Light and the honeycomb challenge -- for a whopping reward of $4.56 million.

The 10-episode reality show will be filmed in the UK and co-produced by the studio that brought viewers The Circle, a social media-influenced Netflix reality game show. Unlike the Netflix drama, Squid Game, The Challenge players won't be harmed and will leave the competition "unscathed," according to Netflix. Those interested in participating in the game show can apply to be one of the 456 players at SquidGameCasting.com.

Netflix didn't reveal when the series will be released, but the casting site says players will likely need to be available in "early 2023" for the competition.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a worldwide sensation, grossing over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its premiere. It holds the record as the streaming services' most popular series of all time, according to Netflix.

The announcement of the game show comes amid the news that Netflix renewed the drama for a second season.