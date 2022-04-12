Netflix Finally Drops a Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Netflix

(Some minor spoilers ahead.) Stranger Things hasn't aired a new episode since before the pandemic -- July 2019, to be exact. So it's no surprise fans are eager to see any footage from the upcoming fourth season. Part one of that season comes to Netflix on May 27, with the second half dropping on July 1, and a trailer for the new season dropped on Tuesday.

Fans were able to count down the hours until the trailer via an odd streaming video put up to promote the show. The video focused on a tall, creepy grandfather clock labeled the Creel Clock. The Creel House is the site of a disturbing murder and is set to play a role in the new season.

Prior to the trailer, numerous short teaser videos and four teaser posters and still photos from the upcoming season came out. One of the teasers showcased the showcased the Creel House, complete with clock. It looks like the 1950s family who moved in when the house was in better shape met a bloody end, and modern kids can't resist breaking in and messing with the macabre place.

Stranger Things captivated Netflix viewers when it debuted in 2016. Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, the show begins with the disappearance of a kid named Will Byers. Researchers at Hawkins National Laboratory have opened a gate to the creepy alternate dimension known as the Upside Down and are experimenting on a group of special children. One of those kids, known as Eleven, escapes and befriends Will's gang.

Two more seasons have shaken up the original gang, with Police Chief Hopper apparently being held prisoner in Russia, and Joyce Byers taking her own family, plus Eleven, and moving out of Hawkins.