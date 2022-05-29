Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in June 2022

We're heading into June and Netflix is having a relatively quiet month. There's nothing on the level of Stranger Things releasing in June, but we will see the return of The Umbrella Academy. The show's third season drops on June 22.
US audiences will also get to see the finale of Peaky Blinders, with the sixth and final season of the show hitting Netflix on June 10.
June 1
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Dear John
- Dumb and Dumber
- Edge of Seventeen
- Eraser
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
- Lean on Me
- Léon: The Professional
- Life as We Know It
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mr Bean's Holiday
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- Soul Plane
- Steel Magnolias
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Boy
- The Departed
- The Fighter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Hurt Locker
- The Players Club
- Titanic
- Troy
- Vegas Vacation
- We Are Marshall
June 2
- Borgen - Power & Glory
- The DUFF
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3
- As the Crow Flies
- Floor Is Lava: Season 2
- Interceptor
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Perfect Mother
- Surviving Summer
- Two Summers
June 5
- Straight Up
June 6
- Action Pack: Season 2
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
- That's My Time with David Letterman
June 8
- Baby Fever
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
- Hustle
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- Closet Monster
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
- First Kill
- Intimacy
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6
- Top Gear: Season 27
- Top Gear: Season 28
- Trees of Peace
- Vice
June 11
- Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory
June 13
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
- Halftime
- The Mole: Season 3-4
June 15
- Centauro
- Front Cover
- God's Favorite Idiot
- Heart Parade
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- Maldivas
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
- The War Next-door: Season 2
- The Wrath of God
June 16
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Snoop Dogg's Fcn Around Comedy Special
- Won't You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Rainbow High: Season 2
- She: Season 2
- Spiderhead
- You Don't Know Me
June 18
- Alchemy of Souls
- Charmed: Season 4
- Spriggan
June 19
- Civil
- It (2017)
June 20
- Doom Of Love
- Philomena
June 21
- All That: Seasons 2-3
- The Future Of
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
- Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
- Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
- Bruna Louise: Demolition
- The Hidden Lives of Pets
- Love & Gelato
- The Mist (2007)
- One Piece: New Episodes
- Sing 2
- Snowflake Mountain
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
June 23
- Best of the Fest
- First Class
- Queen
- Rhythm + Flow France
June 24
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
- Legacies: Season 4
- The Man from Toronto
- Man Vs Bee
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
June 25
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
June 27:
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday
June 28
- Blasted
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29:
- Beauty
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
June 30:
- Bastard! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog: Season 2