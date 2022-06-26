Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.

Personally, I'm sort of look forward to Boo, Bitch, a comedy about a sassy high school ghost. I can't put my finger on it, I just have a feeling it'll be great.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in July...

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3

Vinland Saga: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

July 22

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

One Piece: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

July 31