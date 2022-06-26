Early Prime Day Deals Roe v. Wade Overturned Surface Laptop Go 2 Review 4th of July Sales M2 MacBook Pro Deals Healthy Meal Delivery Best TVs for Every Budget Noise-Canceling Earbuds Dip to $100
Culture Entertainment

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

Stranger Things is back, but so are the Russo brothers...

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
2 min read
Stranger Things character Eleven stars directly into camera with her arm outstretched toward it
Stranger Things hit Netflix on July 1.
Netflix

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.

Personally, I'm sort of look forward to Boo, Bitch, a comedy about a sassy high school ghost. I can't put my finger on it, I just have a feeling it'll be great.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in July...

July 1

  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
  • A Call to Spy
  • Big Daddy
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Boogie Nights
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Deliverance
  • Falls Around Her
  • Final Score
  • GoodFellas
  • I Am Legend
  • Insidious
  • LOL
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Natural Born Killers
  • Old School
  • Police Academy
  • Semi-Pro
  • Seven
  • Snatch
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Terminal
  • Vampires
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

  • Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

  • Leave No Trace

July 6

  • Control Z: Season 3
  • Girl in the Picture
  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
  • King of Stonks
  • Uncle from Another World

July 7

  • The Flash: Season 8
  • Karma's World: Season 3
  • Vinland Saga: Season 1

July 8

  • Boo, Bitch
  • Capitani: Season 2
  • Dangerous Liaisons
  • How To Build a Sex Room
  • Incantation
  • Jewel
  • The Longest Night
  • Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
  • The Sea Beast

July 10

  • 12 Strong

July 11

  • For Jojo
  • Valley of the Dead

July 12

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
  • How to Change Your Mind
  • My Daughter's Killer

July 13

  • Big Timber: Season 2
  • D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
  • Hurts Like Hell
  • Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
  • Sintonia: Season 3
  • Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
  • Resident Evil

July 15

  • Alba
  • Country Queen
  • Farzar
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar)
  • Mom, Don't Do That!
  • Persuasion
  • Remarriage & Desires
  • Uncharted

July 16

  • Umma

July 18

  • Live is Life
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

  • David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

July 20

  • Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
  • Virgin River: Season 4

July 22

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
  • Blown Away: Season 3
  • The Gray Man
  • One Piece: New Episodes

July 25

  • Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

July 26

  • August: Osage County
  • DI4RIES
  • Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
  • Street Food: USA

July 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
  • The Most Hated Man on the Internet
  • Pipa
  • Rebelde: Season 2

July 28

  • A Cut Above
  • Another Self
  • Keep Breathing
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
  • Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
  • The Entitled
  • Fanático
  • Purple Hearts
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
  • Uncoupled

July 31

  • The Wretched