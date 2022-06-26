Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.
Personally, I'm sort of look forward to Boo, Bitch, a comedy about a sassy high school ghost. I can't put my finger on it, I just have a feeling it'll be great.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in July...
July 1
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
- Blair Witch (2016)
July 4
- Leave No Trace
July 6
- Control Z: Season 3
- Girl in the Picture
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
- King of Stonks
- Uncle from Another World
July 7
- The Flash: Season 8
- Karma's World: Season 3
- Vinland Saga: Season 1
July 8
- Boo, Bitch
- Capitani: Season 2
- Dangerous Liaisons
- How To Build a Sex Room
- Incantation
- Jewel
- The Longest Night
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
- The Sea Beast
July 10
- 12 Strong
July 11
- For Jojo
- Valley of the Dead
July 12
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
- How to Change Your Mind
- My Daughter's Killer
July 13
- Big Timber: Season 2
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
- Hurts Like Hell
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
- Sintonia: Season 3
- Under the Amalfi Sun
July 14
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Resident Evil
July 15
- Alba
- Country Queen
- Farzar
- Love Goals (Jaadugar)
- Mom, Don't Do That!
- Persuasion
- Remarriage & Desires
- Uncharted
July 16
- Umma
July 18
- Live is Life
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
- Too Old for Fairy Tales
July 19
- David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak
July 20
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
- Virgin River: Season 4
July 22
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
- Blown Away: Season 3
- The Gray Man
- One Piece: New Episodes
July 25
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5
July 26
- August: Osage County
- DI4RIES
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA
July 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet
- Pipa
- Rebelde: Season 2
July 28
- A Cut Above
- Another Self
- Keep Breathing
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
- Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
- The Entitled
- Fanático
- Purple Hearts
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
- Uncoupled
July 31
- The Wretched