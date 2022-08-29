National Cinema Day: Movie Tickets to Cost $3 on Sept. 3

Movie tickets at thousands of theaters across the US will cost just $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit group with the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that the discount will be available at over 3,000 locations in celebration of National Cinema Day.

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are among the many theaters participating in the one-day event. Tickets for every showing, in every format will be discounted at those participating locations. You can find which theaters near you offer the discount on the National Cinema Day website.

The new special day dedicated to the cinema honors a summer of record-breaking moviegoing, thanks to films such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Minions: Rise of Gru," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Jurassic World Dominion" and others.

"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Jackie Brenneman, the Cinema Foundation president. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

National Cinema Day and its $3 movie tickets comes as MoviePass is set to relaunch its credit-based movie theater subscription service on Labor Day.