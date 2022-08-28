Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
MTV VMAs: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Perform From Bored Ape Metaverse

Just like the video clip for the song, Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed "From The D 2 The LBC" as their Bored Apes during Sunday's Video Music Awards.

Daniel Van Boom
MTV

The Bored Ape Yacht Club has made it to about a dozen celebrity Twitter accounts, a bizarre Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon scene and, now, the MTV VMAs. On Sunday Eminem and Snoop Dogg, two well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders, rapped their latest song as their Bored Ape alter egos.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club has become the biggest collection in NFTs, consisting of 10,000 cartoon simeans. Owning a Bored Ape (the go from $150,000 up to over $1 million) grants you commercial rights to the depicted ape. Some have used those IP rights to write books, and Seth Green is using them to create a TV show. 

Eminem and Snoop Dogg became the first major music artists to harness their Bored Apes, as the two rappers star as their respective NFTs in the video clip to "From The D 2 The LBC", their latest collaboration.

The pair's performance at Sunday's MTV VMAs echoed the video clip. It started with Eminem getting super high off Snoop Dogg's second-hand weed smoke -- high enough that they turn into their Bored Apes. Sunday's performance doubled as an advertisement for Otherside, a metaverse game developed by Yuga Labs, the team that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection last April.

Otherside features little goblin creatures called Kodas, which had a prominent role in the background of Sunday's performance. 