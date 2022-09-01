Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
MoviePass Launching This Weekend In Three Cities, Pricing Details Revealed

Dallas, Chicago and Kansas City are the first to gain access to the movie subscription service.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
MoviePass is set to officially relaunch this coming weekend on Labor Day in beta form, but it's only coming to three cities for now: Dallas, Chicago and Kansas City. More cities will be added in future, as reported earlier Thursday by Business Insider and confirmed by MoviePass.

Those who were able to sign up for the waitlist -- it opened last week, but crashed due to "overwhelming demand" -- in those cities will be sent an access code to create an account. 

MoviePass will have three subscription options:

  • $10 to see 1-3 movies per month
  • $20 to see 2-4 movies per month
  • $30 to see 3-5 movies per month

MoviePass noted that pricing may vary between markets, and that the range of movies could differ during peak and off-peak times of the week.

The MoviePass subscription service is relaunching under original co-founder Stacy Spikes, who purchased the brand in November last year. It was first launched in 2011, but following the introduction of a $10 unlimited movies plan in 2017, Spikes was fired from the service in 2018 and MoviePass ended in September 2019 after failing to recapitalize.

