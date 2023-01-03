Move Over, James Corden. New In-Car Karaoke Mic Will Help You Hit Those High Notes

If you've ever watched Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and wanted to join in on the fun, you might soon have the chance -- sort of. Consumer karaoke product company Singing Machine and tech company Stingray have partnered up and are set to debut a fully-integrated in-car karaoke microphone at CES.

The microphone can be customized and integrated with global car manufacturers and Stingray's Automotive Karaoke app. The microphone also uses Singing Machine's Pitch Lab vocal effect technology to help you hit those high notes.

Over 100,000 browsable songs in more than 25 languages are available to sing, and new songs are added monthly. Ready-to-sing party mixes that include pop, hip-hop and Disney tunes can also be found in the app. Users can skip, rewind or fast-forward songs, toggle background videos on or off and sing with or without lead vocals, too.

Passengers can sing along with the mobile Passenger App that connects the system to their mobile devices. When the car is in park, passengers can scroll through lyrics on the vehicle's infotainment screen. When the car is in motion, passengers can scroll through lyrics on their mobile devices through the Passenger App instead of on the infotainment screen so the driver isn't distracted.

"We understand the desire among drivers for new in-car entertainment experiences," Eric Boyko, president, co-founder and CEO of Stingray, said. "We're excited to continue to partner with Singing Machine to bring this new solution to the automotive market while expanding our brand presence worldwide."

While Singing Machine and Stingray are debuting the microphone at CES, there is no word on when it will hit the market to buy -- or how much it will cost.

For more, check out what else CNET expects to see at CES 2023.