Spider-Man, Stranger Things, Harley Quinn Among the Most Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for 2022

Google Trends has unveiled its ranking of the most frequently searched costume ideas for 2022.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Child in a Spider-Man costume poses as another child takes his picture
Spider-Man is the second most commonly searched Halloween costume idea on Google, according to new report.
Philippe Lissac

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Americans are hard at work putting together their costumes. Frightgeist, a new interactive feature from Google Trends, analyzed the most-searched costume ideas on the search engine to produce a list of the most popular so far this year.

While perennial favorites like witches, pirates, clowns and cheerleaders made the top 20, so did many searches for licensed properties -- including Spider-Man, Harley Quinn, Chucky and Batman. Hocus Pocus, which saw a sequel arrive on Disney Plus last month, landed at No. 14.

The first real-life human being to make the list was Elvis Presley, all the way down at No. 56.

Oddly, Google Trends omitted the 20th most popular costume search from its report. (CNET has reached out for comment.)

Below are the top 19 searches for Halloween getups for 2022.

Rank

Costume

1

Witch

2

Spider-Man

3

Dinosaur

4

Stranger Things

5

Fairy

6

Pirate

7

Rabbit

8

Cheerleader

9

Cowboy

10

Harley Quinn

11

Clown

12

Vampire

13

1980s

14

Hocus Pocus

15

Pumpkin

16

Chucky

17

Doll

18

Angel

19

Batman


An interactive Frightgeist map drills down into more local data: Spider-Man was the most common costume idea in Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Diego, while fairy topped the list in New York City and, perhaps appropriately, Washington, DC, was most interested in dinosaurs.

