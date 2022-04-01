'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Sony Pictures

Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters Friday, and sees Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff movie also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.

"There's very little in Morbius to get the heart pumping, as the obligatory origin story dribbles away any interesting ideas and deflates like a leaking plasma drip," CNET's Richard Knightwell says in his review. "If you can be bothered to stick around, the bottom is well and truly scraped by a post-credits scene that reeks of desperation."

"How desperate?" you ask with delight. This movie doesn't take place in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, since Sony owns the cinematic rights to Spider-Man and characters who originated in Spidey comics (like Morbius). Disney has been allowed to use some of them in its movies through a special deal with Sony.

In a perplexing turn of events, Morbius shoehorns an MCU character into its closing moments. Let's sink our teeth right into some succulent SPOILERS.

Mid-credits 1: Vulture-verse of madness

In the wake of Morbius defeating his surrogate brother turned vampire enemy Milo (Matt Smith) and transforming lady friend Martine (Adria Arjona) into a vampire, a purple portal appears in the New York City skyline. This tear in the multiverse leads to parallel realities, and a familiar face enters Morbius' world.

It's none other than Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture, played by Michael Keaton), who's teleported into Manhattan Detention Facility. We last saw him in the MCU-set Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was beaten by Spidey and ended up in prison. He learned the hero's identity during the course of that movie, but opted to keep it to himself when he was in the slammer.

Sony Pictures

"Hope the food here's better than the other joint," he says with the calm of a guy who's lived in a universe of comic book craziness for too long.

In a TV segment, a newscaster says Toomes is expected to be released immediately (since he hasn't been convicted of any crimes in this reality).

Mid-credits 2: A Sinister encounter

Morbius drives to a remote desert location, where he meets Toomes (now in full Vulture gear). The former MCU resident doesn't know how he ended up in that universe, but reckons Spider-Man has something to do with it.

Sony Pictures

Toomes suggests that he, Morbius and some other guys team up and "do some good."

"I'm listening," Morbius responds.

What the heck is this all about?

The first of the two scenes acts as a companion to the No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage mid-credits scenes, in that a character is sent to another universe and reckons their displacement is somehow Spidey's fault.

Sony Pictures

Which is partially true. The multiverses were unleashed when timeline dictator He Who Remains got defeated in MCU Disney Plus series Loki and the wall crawler accidentally brought a bunch of multiversal villains into the MCU when he messed up Doctor Strange's attempt to make the world forget his secret identity in No Way Home.

The latter scene seems like Sony is exercising its cinematic right to Vulture to set up the Sinister Six -- a classic group of Spidey villains it's been trying to get onto the silver screen since Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. That movie hinted at villain Harry Osborn gathering a bunch of other baddies, but that plot thread lay dormant since Sony's deal with Marvel allowed Spidey to appear in the MCU.

"We're putting a team together" is something of a post-credits cliche at this point -- we've also seen it in multiple early MCU movies and Joss Whedon's Justice League.

What universe is Morbius set in?

It's set in the same reality as the Venom movies, as suggested by Morbius' joking reference to the symbiote antihero when threatening a goon and confirmed by director Daniel Espinosa in an interview with CinemaBlend.

He noted that there's a Spider-Man in this universe, but it's unclear who it is (or if we've seen them before). Espinosa thinks we'll learn which one it is "soon," he told CinemaBlend.

Sony Pictures

It's unlikely to be the Tobey Maguire one, since he encountered his own version of Venom in Spider-Man 3. That leaves the Andrew Garfield Spidey (which would allow Sony to pick up that Amazing Spider-Man 2 thread) or someone new.

Why did Vulture get transferred into Morbius' universe?

The characters moved through the multiverse in No Way Home knew Peter Parker is Spider-Man in some reality. Toomes made that discovery about the MCU Spidey, so he was among those affected by Strange's spell (like Venom in No Way Home's post-credits scene). Espinosa noted that Toomes' Vulture suit isn't the same as the one in Homecoming, but he managed to cobble one together.

Marvel Studios

It's possible this point will be addressed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for release on May 6.

Who's likely to be on this Sinister Six?

Aside from Morbius, Venom and Toomes, we haven't seen many candidates in this universe. However, classic Spidey villains Rhino and Chameleon (along with Spidey ally and sometimes villain Black Cat) are mentioned on Daily Bugle front pages during the course of the movie.

Now playing: Watch this: What's New to Stream for April 2022

Rhino and Black Cat (in her civilian identity Felicia Hardy) appeared in Amazing Spider-Man 2, but we don't know if they're the ones mentioned in Morbius. The names on the newspapers could just be Easter eggs for fans.

Fans responded positively to Garfield's Spidey in No Way Home, so it's possible the Amazing Spidey universe will be revived. Morbius director Espinosa also suggested that we're headed towards a Sinister Six movie.

Or maybe it'll all be abandoned if Morbius flops.

Sony Pictures

Didn't we see a poster of Spider-Man in Morbius trailers?

What looked like the Tobey Maguire version of the character appeared in the background (with "murderer" scrawled across it) multiple trailers. This didn't make it into the movie's theatrical release (and was ripped directly from a loading screen on the PlayStation Spider-Man game), so it doesn't count.

Those trailers also saw Toomes meeting Morbius during a prison transfer, and the most recent trailer hinted that they'd cross paths in jail. It all suggests that the movie underwent significant changes in the editing process.