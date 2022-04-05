Marvel Studios

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe show of 2022 arrived last week, as Moon Knight episode 1 hit Disney Plus. The series introduces Steven Grant, played by an extremely charming Oscar Isaac, as a London museum gift shop employee with a deep (and unappreciated) knowledge of Egyptian gods and culture.

However, that's only one side of the character. He wakes up shackled to his bed, with a series of security measures so he'll know if he's been on a mysterious sleepwalking jaunt in the night. Except his night-time adventures are a bit more action-packed than he ever expected...

It's time to take a conscious stroll into SPOILER territory so we can see what Steven-with-a-v's deal is.

The full Moon Knight rises

Through the premiere episode, it becomes clear Steven is grappling with another personality. Marc Spector has been pulling Steven away from his quiet Egypt-nerd life and taking him on international espionage adventures while he sleeps. Even more rudely, Marc asks a woman out (did he use Steven's London accent?), makes him miss the date and leaves him to deal with the fallout.

In extreme moments, Steven blacks out and awakens to find he's committed some act of intense violence as Marc. There's also another rather mean voice (F. Murray Abraham) in his head, calling him stuff like "worm," "idiot" and "parasite," and he encounters a terrifying giant mummy with a bird skull. It's a lot for the poor lad.

When Steven is hunted through the museum by a beastie, he talks directly to the self-assured badass Marc for the first time and surrenders control to his other personality so Marc can save them. Suiting up as Moon Knight for the first time, Marc absolutely batters the monster and wrecks the museum bathroom in the process.

Marvel's dark Spector

This series brings us into deep cut Marvel territory, since Moon Knight wasn't a well-known character to non-comics fans prior to the show's announcement. He's had multiple comic series since his 1975 debut, and a twisty-turny history.

Operating as a mercenary in Sudan, former US Marine Marc Spector when the latter kills an archeologist as the man's daughter watches. After being mortally wounded by the rather nasty Bushman, Spector dies in front of a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The ancient deity revives Spector, with a mission to serve as the "moon's knight."

Spector, who is Jewish, struggles with dissociative identity disorder caused by the childhood discovery that a rabbi friend of the family was . (This story is chilling, but amazing.) This mental illness can make people disconnect from their memories and surroundings.

"Dissociative disorders usually develop as a way to cope with trauma," according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that children can step away from themselves more easily than adults can. "A child who learns to dissociate in order to endure a traumatic experience may use this coping mechanism in response to stressful situations throughout life."

Moon Knight's major personalities in the comics include Spector, billionaire businessman Steven Grant (the show's version of Steven is clearly a bit different) and cab driver Jake Lockley.

Serving Ammit

Steven's unexpected awakening occurs in a lovely European village, surrounded by some significantly less lovely gun-wielding cultists led by the mysterious Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). The crowd parts and bows before this charismatic leader, who engages in a dark ritual involving the scales tattoo on his arm as a man presents himself.

"You're a brave man. Offering your soul for judgment. Wanting to serve our goddess even before she wakes," says Harrow. "I judge you in Ammit's name, with but a fraction of her power."

The scales tip green and the man survives, but the lady who follows isn't so lucky. The scales tip red despite her assertion that she's lived a good life; Harrow says the judgment might be for something she'll do in the future. She drops dead almost immediately.

Tracking down Steven in the museum later, Harrow explains that Egyptian goddess Ammit got tired of waiting for sinners to commit acts of evil before punishing them. So it's like Minority Report, in which people are prejudged for crimes they are predicted to commit. Ammit has been imprisoned by her fellow gods, and Harrow is hunting for a golden scarab that Steven (or Marc) swiped -- presumably this artifact is part of his quest to free the goddess.

When Harrow tries to judge Steven, the scales go wild, suggesting that the "chaos" of his multiple personalities is throwing Ammit's power off.

Gods of Egypt

Steven gives us a brief tutorial about a "supergroup of Egyptian gods " known as the Ennead, mentioning Horus, Osiris, Tefnut and Shu, before mean manager Donna cuts him off. The others are Atum, Geb, Nut, Isis, Set and Nephthys; these deities were once worshipped in the ancient city of Heliopolis.

It's generally a group of nine, since Horus isn't always included. In Marvel Comics, these beings and are kind of like the Asgardians or Eternals. It's likely the show will take a similar direction with its depiction of Ammit and Khonshu.

Observations and Easter eggs

Join us for more Easter eggs and observations next Wednesday, April. 6, when episode 2 of Moon Knight hits Disney Plus.

CNET's Richard Knightwell contributed to this report.