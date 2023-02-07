'Money Heist' Spinoff 'Berlin' Set for December Release on Netflix

Money Heist fans, prepare to be robbed again. Netflix has set a December release date for a spinoff series, Berlin, and you can get a glimpse of the show in an enigmatic trailer.

The trailer shows an intricate model of a bank, from which a man in a red sweater removes a crimson gem. Fans will recognize the handsome thief as his attention is distracted by footsteps, and he returns to the model to study a tiny paper figure of a woman.

The new spinoff series focuses on the character known in the original series as Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso. It's expected to be a prequel series delving into the past lives (and loves) of the arrogant gentleman thief.

Netflix also revealed several first look photos of the swelteringly sultry cast of Berlin.

BERLIN'S FIRST images are here. From the world of Money Heist, BERLIN, this December, only on Netflix. #BERLINnetflix pic.twitter.com/VYdNMTpTVA — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) February 7, 2023

Spanish series Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel) follows a mysterious criminal mastermind known only as the Professor as he recruits a sexy band of thieves (each code-named after a city). Running for five seasons, it was a huge hit on Netflix and won an Emmy in 2018.