Miles Bron's 'Glass Onion' Estate Listed on Zillow for $450 Million

Still waiting around for your invitation to Miles Bron's breathtaking Glass Onion island estate? Here's some exciting news. The venue from the hit Netflix murder mystery is listed on Zillow for a modest $450 million. But before you hop on a yacht to paradise, you should know Netflix is just promoting its buzzy Knives Out sequel.

The description of the 17-bed, 22-bath "private island oasis" says it's designed by fictional billionaire Bron, adorned with high-end art (no mention of the Mona Lisa) and powered with clean energy. The clues to the Zillow listing's fictitiousness don't stop there. The estate is "off market" and posted by Derol Zablinski. In the movie, Derol's the dude hanging around the island and steering clear of all the chaos. A banner on the listing also says it's an ad, and clicking on the "learn more" button takes you to Netflix.

While you'll unfortunately have to find another place to host an elaborate theme party for your pals, the listing offers details that might inspire your future (or dream) abode. Pictures offer a clearer look at the estate's gorgeous sunken living room, assorted pools and piece-de-resistance Glass Onion atrium.

Zillow

Glass Onion is a twisty whodunnit that introduces a close group of friends visiting Bron (Edward Norton) on a Greek Island. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, joined by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The movie played in some theaters for one week in November before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23.