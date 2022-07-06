Metallica React to the 'Stranger Things' Scene With 'Master of Puppets'

First, Stranger Things brought a new wave of popularity to Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill. And now that the final two episodes of season 4 are out, there's another song getting attention: Metallica's Master of Puppets, played by heroic Eddie Munson in the Upside Down. Now, the band has publicly spoken out about the show's use of the 1986 song.

"We were beyond psyched for (show creators Matt and Ross Duffer) to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band said on Instagram. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. ... It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

The band also noted that actor Joseph Quinn did such a good job that some fans of the band could identify the song just by watching Quinn's hands as he played guitar in a trailer for the final two episodes. "How crazy cool is that?" the band asked in the Instagram caption.

To no one's surprise, the show's use has given the decades-old song a huge boost, just like it did for Running Up That Hill. On July 4, the song made it to No. 12 on Spotify's Top 50 US chart and No. 26 on its Global Top 50, People reports.

For more on Stranger Things season 4 volume 2, dive into the easter eggs, links to previous seasons and character arcs for the cast in our in-depth episode 8 recap and episode 9 season finale recap.