Culture Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Joining MCU With Role in Marvel's She-Hulk

The rapper is set to add the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Megan thee stallion getty
It's the Megan Cinematic Universe now.
Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the Marvel series She Hulk: Attorney at Law, according to The Cut on Monday.  What role the Grammy winner will be playing and when she will appear on the Disney Plus show remains unclear. The show kicked off in August, and two Megan-less episodes have already arrived, so she'd appear somewhere in the span of the remaining seven episodes.

The "Savage" and "Big Ole Freak" singer previously guest-starred on the Starz drama P-Valley. She's also set to star in the musical comedy film F***ing Identical Twins.  

She-Hulk is a comedy series that follows Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates life as a lawyer and superpowered hulk. Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Charlie Cox, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also in the cast. New episodes drop on Thursdays.

