Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes Team Up in 'Do Revenge' Netflix Trailer

A two-and-a-half minute trailer for the Netflix dark comedy Do Revenge dropped on Tuesday, bringing pastel colors, some serious revenge-plotting and one very fabulous-looking lizard.

In the clip, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) play high school students who hatch a plan to take down their sworn enemies -- a backstabbing boyfriend and a rumor-spreading bully. The movie lands on Netflix Sept. 16. You can soak up the madness below.

The eye-catching cast also includes Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Ava Capri (Love, Victor) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). It's directed and co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also wrote and directed the 2019 Netflix film Someone Great.