Culture Entertainment

Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes Team Up in 'Do Revenge' Netflix Trailer

Hawke and Mendes play two high school girls out for payback.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke wear shimmery outfits in a photo from Do Revenge.
Revenge is a dish best served... while serving.
Kim Simms/Netflix

A two-and-a-half minute trailer for the Netflix dark comedy Do Revenge dropped on Tuesday, bringing pastel colors, some serious revenge-plotting and one very fabulous-looking lizard. 

In the clip, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) play high school students who hatch a plan to take down their sworn enemies -- a backstabbing boyfriend and a rumor-spreading bully. The movie lands on Netflix Sept. 16. You can soak up the madness below.

The eye-catching cast also includes Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Ava Capri (Love, Victor) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). It's directed and co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also wrote and directed the 2019 Netflix film Someone Great.

