Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer Drops, Will Premiere Aug. 17 on Disney Plus

Marvel original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17, Disney said Tuesday.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, the titular superhero who makes her live action debut in the series. She's joined by MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, with Tim Roth who played a rival green monster in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and belatedly returned for last year's Shang-Chi. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jameela Jamil.

In the comics, Walters is a lawyer who becomes She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin -- one Bruce Banner. Luckily for her, she gets Hulk-like powers without the grumpy transformation.

The show's head writer is Jessica Gao, best known for Emmy-winning Rick and Morty episode Pickle Rick. Kat Coiro, director of episodes of Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is in charge of several episodes.

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining Moon Knight and Ms Marvel in this year's calendar. Other upcoming Marvel shows include Echo, WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness and three new animated shows: Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and a revival of the much-loved 1990s X-Men cartoon.