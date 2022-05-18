Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Reveals Hilarious Trailer and Release Date

"Being a superhero is for billionaires and narcissists... and adult orphans, for some reason." Yes, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is clearly going to have some fun with the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it premieres on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.

Disney announced the release date Tuesday as well as unveiling a new trailer which sells the playful tone of the upcoming show.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, the titular superhero who makes her live action debut in the series. She's joined by MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Tim Roth, who played a rival green monster in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and belatedly returned for last year's Shang-Chi. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jameela Jamil.

In the comics, Walters is a lawyer who becomes She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin -- one Bruce Banner. Luckily for her, she gets Hulk-like powers without the grumpy transformation.

The show's head writer is Jessica Gao, best known for Emmy-winning Rick and Morty episode Pickle Rick. Kat Coiro, director of episodes of Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is in charge of several episodes.

She-Hulk is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining Moon Knight and Ms Marvel in this year's calendar. Other upcoming Marvel shows include Echo, WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness and three new animated shows: Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and a revival of the much-loved 1990s X-Men cartoon.