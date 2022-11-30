Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy': Nebula and Bucky's Arm Explained

With its plentiful Christmas jams, a Mantis and Drax double act and the real Kevin Bacon, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special delivered a jolly -- if supremely silly -- festive romp.

Yet it didn't fully hit the mark. One of the Marvel special's jokes raised a few eyebrows for toying with another beloved character. Spoiler: At the end of the special, streaming on Disney Plus, Rocket Racoon receives a Christmas present from Nebula. It's one he's always longed for, ever since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War: Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier's, vibranium arm.

He did indeed "get that arm." How? Guardians director James Gunn hopped on Twitter to answer the perplexing question.

I’m so sorry, but it already happened. Nebula thinks of Bucky as wet crepe paper. That said, she couldn’t help tearing off the arm because she was just feeling so freaking Christmasy! 🎄🦾 PS No one forced me to include alien cyborgs. https://t.co/SgLKAe7BpJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022

There you have it. Nebula simply wrestled the arm off Bucky in the name of Christmas.

Gunn also confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy purchased Knowhere, the planet where part of the special is set.

Although the Guardians are sometimes heroes, they work as mercenaries & it brings in a fair amount of money. So after Thanos attacked Knowhere they bought it from the Collector. It was a burnt out husk & they’ve been rebuilding it. https://t.co/hEugttfW26 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022

You can stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus now, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scheduled to hit theaters May 5, 2023.