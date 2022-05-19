Marvel is Reportedly Bringing Daredevil Back to Disney Plus

According to a report from THR, Disney is currently planning to bring a new season of Daredevil to Disney Plus. Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the creators of Covert Affairs, are apparently being tapped to write and executive produce the show.

If the new series comes to fruition, Daredevil will be the first of the original Netflix Marvel series (which included shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage) to be revived post the launch of Disney Plus. Would this open the doors for more? Possibly...

Daredevil, which starred Charlie Cox as a blind attorney with mindblowing fighting abilities, ran for three seasons on Netflix. It was well received in every way a superhero show can be well received and many mourned its passing. Long term fans may remember a misfiring movie starring Ben Affleck as Daredevil, but we don't talk about that.

Charlie Cox did appear in a cameo in the last Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, which could -- in hindsight -- have been a primer for the return of this show.

You can watch the first three season of the show on Disney Plus. And you probably should! It's pretty good.