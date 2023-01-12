Marvel is Getting a Drone-Based Nighttime Show at a Disney Park

Marvel fans might want to check out the evening skies at Disneyland Paris in the coming months, with exclusive nighttime show "Avengers: Power the Night" bringing some superhero action to the end of the day.

The lightshow, which runs daily Jan. 28 to May 8, employs 500 drones to project images of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi and other heroes onto the Tower of Terror in Walt Disney Studios Park (the French counterpart of Disney World's Hollywood Studios).

The imagery is backed by music, lights and pyrotechnic effects that recreate the Marvel Cinematic Universe vibe. Its soundtrack will be made of iconic scores reorchestrated at the Abbey Road Studios in London.

A similar show happened when Avengers Campus opened in Paris last July. The Marvel-themed area includes the rides Avengers Assemble: Flight Force (a re-theme of extremely '90s Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith) and Spider-Man Web Adventure.

Its US counterpart, in Disney California Adventure, includes the rides Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure (there's also Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Disney World's Epcot park). An upcoming expansion will add a Multiverse-themed ride that'll take you into an alternate reality where the supervillain Thanos triumphed.

The Avengers lightshow will be part of the finale for Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebrations. The first drone show happened when the company kicked off its milestone festivities last April, according to AV Magazine, with the "Disney D-Light" show projecting a giant outline of Mickey Mouse's ears peering round the main park's Sleeping Beauty castle. That show will return on April 12, Disney said Wednesday.

These shows use lightweight custom models based on Parrot BeBop 2 quadcopters, with nine nine RGBW LEDs providing illumination, AV Magazine noted in 2022.

Last year, the company told the Orange County Register it was exploring the possibility of bringing the drone show to US parks. Disney Springs in Florida ran a similar show for its 2016 holiday season, but they aren't a regular occurrence.