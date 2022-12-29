Marvel Bringing Official Stan Lee Documentary to Disney Plus in 2023

Wednesday, on what would've been Stan Lee's 100th birthday, Marvel Studios announced an upcoming original documentary on the life of the comic book legend. Lee is credited with co-creating Spider-Man, the Avengers, Black Panther, the X-Men and countless other beloved characters. The documentary, simply titled "Stan Lee," will arrive as a Disney Plus original sometime in 2023, Marvel said in a blog post.

Lee, who died in 2018 at the age of 95, became one of the most recognizable pop culture icons in the world thanks to his string of iconic cameos in Marvel Studios blockbusters. Earlier this year, Marvel took the step of licensing Lee's likeness for use in theme parks and merchandise, an indicator of the enduring fan interest in Lee as one of the key creators of the modern superhero genre.

There isn't a specific release date set for the documentary just yet, but we'll keep you posted as things develop.