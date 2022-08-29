'Manifest' Season 4 on Netflix Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

The fourth and final season of supernatural disaster series Manifest is hitting Netflix on Nov. 4, the streaming service revealed Sunday. The season will be separated into two parts of 10 episodes each.

The release date was announced on Aug. 28, a nod to flight number 828.

A teaser trailer was posted to Manifest's Instagram account, showing the plane hitting turbulence and subsequently landing as the passengers are told they've been gone for five and a half years.

"Fasten your seatbelts. We will soon begin our final descent," the caption says. "Manifest S4 Part 1 lands on Netflix November 4th."

We get to see Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) and Zeke Landon (Matt Long) in the teaser, as well as glimpses of Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) and Dr. Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur).

Manifest, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled after three seasons before being picked up and renewed by Netflix after it topped the viewing charts on the streaming platform. The show follows passengers on Flight 828 whose plane arrives at its destination more than five years after taking off. The passengers begin experiencing "callings," or visions and premonitions they use to prevent disasters and save others.

Season 4 is set two years after the previous events at the end of the third season, and follows the murder of Ben's wife Grace and his search for kidnapped daughter Olive. The other passengers search for a way to make it past their death date.

Jared Vasquez (J.R. Ramirez) and Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) are also slated to return in season 4, with a new actor set to portray Cal Stone (Ty Doran).