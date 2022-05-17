Make Your Own Van Gogh 'Starry Night' Out of Legos

Lego's newest set doesn't pull from pop culture but instead from one of the most influential painters ever. Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night is the upcoming 2,316 piece for art and building block lovers.

The Starry Night set from Lego is a three-dimensional version of van Gogh's famous painting and was done in conjunction with The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Its design comes from Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old doctoral student based in Hong Kong who submitted it through the Lego Ideas platform.

Along with the set of the painting, featuring the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, there's also one minifigure, of van Gogh himself.

Lego

The Lego set is scheduled to come out May 25 for Lego VIP members and MoMA members for $170. It's set to receive a wide release on Lego's website on June 1. Lego also has a competition for fans to make their own Starry Night, which could be used to inspire an installation at the MoMA.