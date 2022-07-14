'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Epic Trailer Sails to Numenor

With each new trailer, the forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV show The Rings of Power looks more and more epic.

In the latest trailer, elves and hobbity harfoots amble across the many and varied landscapes of Middle-earth, from spectacular snow-capped mountains to rolling forests, deep mines and elegant cities. We see familiar Lord of the Rings battles, plus monsters and statues and sailboats, and even a bit of apocalyptic fire.

The trailer takes us from the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion and the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, to the Southlands and the Northernmost Wastes, and across the Sundering Seas to the island kingdom of Númenór. This is the first look at some of J.R.R. Tolkien's characters from Numenor, which wasn't seen in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies.

They include Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The eight-part series also features Galadriel (Morfydd Clark); Elrond (Robert Aramayo); High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker); the harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur); Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video on Sept. 2.