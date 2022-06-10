'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' Opens With 'Shadow of the Past'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off in just three months on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its Sept. 2 launch date, the name of the first episode has just been revealed. It'll be titled Shadow of the Past.

J. A. Bayona, who's directing the first two episodes of the show, posted the episode name Thursday on Instagram alongside concept art showing an elven queen being crowned under a golden tree in front of a group of elvish men.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Rings of Power series -- which reportedly cost around $1 billion to produce -- was released in February after the show name was announced in January alongside a teaser trailer.

