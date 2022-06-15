Lord of the Rings Anime 'War of the Rohirrim' to Star Brian Cox, Gaia Wise

A new Lord of the Rings anime movie revealed its voice cast on Wednesday. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set to be released in 2024, will star Brian Cox from Succession, Gaia Wise from A Walk in the Woods and Miranda Otto, who played Eowyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, according to Deadline.

The movie was first announced in June of last year. It'll focus on Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan, played by Cox. It'll also dive into the story of Helm's Deep, the focal point of the Two Towers film.

The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson's trilogy of films. Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series, coming out in September, precedes the anime movie by more than a thousand years.

The anime is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is set to premiere April 12, 2024. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation is behind the production of The War of Rohirrim.