'Lightyear': When Is the Pixar Flick Heading to Disney Plus?

Lightyear hit theaters in June, and now it has a release date for streaming on Disney Plus. Disney revealed on Tuesday that Lightyear will head to Disney Plus on Aug. 3. That's 47 days since it was released in theaters.

Lightyear follows the astronaut who inspired the toy from the Toy Story series. Confused by that description? Here's CNET's review diving into what exactly this movie is about.

Here's more on Lightyear's streaming release.

When will Lightyear be available on Disney Plus?

Lightyear is heading to Disney Plus on Aug. 3, a Wednesday.

Lightyear hit cinemas June 17. Unlike the previous three Pixar movies, it was exclusively released in cinemas. Based on previous Disney movies, we could guesstimate when the latest Pixar flick would hit Disney Plus.

Black Widow took 89 days, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took 70 days, Eternals took 68 days, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took 47 days.

What did those numbers mean for Lightyear? It seems to have followed the most recent Disney release -- the Doctor Strange sequel -- in hitting Disney Plus 47 days after theatrical release.

A few Disney Plus subscription details

The trailer

Here's what to look forward to in Lightyear.