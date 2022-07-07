Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Prime Perk: Free Grubhub Plus Shop a Laptop on Prime Day? Suddenlink Internet Review Smart Home Discounts Echo Dot, Smart Bulb Bundle Best Mesh Routers Echo Show 5 at Lowest Price
Lego's 2,807-Piece Bowser Will Tower Over Super Mario

The epic set will cost $270, and comes out Oct. 1.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Lego Mighty Bowser stands on a table
Lego Mario is about to meet his giant nemesis.
Lego

Lego Mario, Luigi and Peach got a supersized nemesis on Thursday, in the form of Mighty Bowser. The 2,807-piece set will be Lego's biggest version of the Mario baddy yet, and set you back $270.

This King Koopa is fully articulated, so you'll have a bunch of posing options, has a fireball launcher and a button will let you control his head and neck movements. He also has digital interactive features you can activate with the Lego Mario, Luigi and Peach figures.

He'll be available from Oct. 1.

