Lego's 2,807-Piece Bowser Will Tower Over Super Mario

Lego Mario, Luigi and got a supersized nemesis on Thursday, in the form of Mighty Bowser. The 2,807-piece set will be Lego's biggest version of the Mario baddy yet, and set you back $270.

This King Koopa is fully articulated, so you'll have a bunch of posing options, has a fireball launcher and a button will let you control his head and neck movements. He also has digital interactive features you can activate with the Lego Mario, Luigi and Peach figures.

He'll be available from Oct. 1.

