'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' Trailer: See Jabba the Hutt in Party Mode

Your favorite Star Wars heroes and villains are headed on vacation, since even Jabba the Hutt deserves a little R&R. In a new trailer for Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation, a new special coming to Disney Plus on August 5, the slug-like gangster is at the center of the dance floor, making the most of his break from the day-to-day slog of villainy.

It takes place shortly after the events of the most recent Star Wars blockbuster The Rise of Skywalker, according to Disney Plus. Finn puts together a vacation for his pals Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewbacca, BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO aboard starcruiser the Halcyon, which is also a real-life Disney hotel.

Finn encounters Force ghosts Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Leia Organa, who tell him stories about vacations gone wrong. It seems like that's when we'll get to see villains like Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Jabba let loose.

The trailer includes a new "Weird Al" Yankovic song, Scarif Beach Party (you might remember his 1999 tribute tune The Saga Begins). The musician also voices a new character, Vic Vankoh. Scarif is a tropical planet that's home to a top-secret Imperial research facility and appears in 2016 spinoff movie Rogue One.

Also among the movie's voice actors are Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who are reprising their Star Wars movie roles. Here are all the Lego-fied characters we can expect to see in this vacation special: Boba Fett; the Tour Droid; Sidero; C-3PO; Palpatine; Sy Snootles; Poe Dameron; Anakin Skywalker; Han Solo; Finn; Jabba; Vader; Obi-Wan Kenobi; Rose; Rey Skywalker; Lando (Holovid); Ben Solo; and Leia Organa. Colvett Valeria and Wick Cooper from Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures are also in the film.

The movie follows Lucasfilm and Lego specials Star Wars Holiday Special and Star Wars Terrifying Tales -- the prior films are both about 45 minutes long. Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation was announced at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in May.