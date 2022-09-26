Lego Reveals Massive 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest Set for $600

Lego fans with a love for Star Wars and a lot of money and assembly time, you're in luck. On Monday, Lego announced the upcoming release of a 6,187-piece, $600 (£519,99, AU$931) construction set of the Razor Crest, the Mandalorian's ship from the hit Disney Plus series. Its four minifigs include Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Mando, Kuiil and Mythrol, as well as a buildable Blurrg.

Lego

Six hundred dollars is a lot on any planet, but granted, there's a lot here. The model is 72 cm long, 50 cm wide and 24 cm high. It includes removable engines and cockpit, an escape pod, and a mini figure-size carbon-freezing chamber. There's a stand and information plaque to display with it once it's built. It even appears to have that infamous shift knob that so fascinated Baby Yoda.

The cockpit, the escape pod, the carbon-freezing chamber, the engines… witness the power of the force as LEGO® bricks connect to create the Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest, ready for The Mandalorian and Grogu’s next mission. #LEGO #StarWars #LEGOStarWars pic.twitter.com/X2DTGPb8Dz — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 26, 2022

If you're sold on adding the ship to your homeworld, it's available for LEGO VIP members starting Oct. 3, and everyone else beginning Oct. 7 at www.lego.com/Razor-Crest and LEGO stores.

(Spoilers ahead.) The third season of The Mandalorian, which airs on Disney Plus, returns in February 2023. But the Razor Crest itself was destroyed by an imperial cruiser in the sixth episode of season two, so the LEGO model might be the only way to keep it alive outside of reruns.